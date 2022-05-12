Gucci and Adidas Are Teaming Up on a New Collection

Gucci and Adidas are the latest ultimate designer partnership to join the lexicon of epic collabs, such as Versace and Fendi, Gucci and Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton and Supreme New York. The iconic brands will debut their joint collection on June 7th, 2022, featuring apparel, footwear, and accessories with a distinctly retro and sporty vibe. It will include tracksuits, sweater vests, handbags, clogs and an update to the Adidas classic Gazelle sneaker for both men and women.

Can’t wait for the first week of June. Visit gucci.com for a sneak peek at what’s to come.

What pieces will you be purchasing on June 7th?

Image: Carlijn Jacobs for Gucci

