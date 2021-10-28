|North Carolina Central University Launches Program to Increase the Numbers of Black Male Teachers in the US|Coach and Michael B. Jordan are Back with Another Drop|Walmart Pledges $2.4 Million to Jackson State University|Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’ Is at the Center of Virginia Governor’s Race|H&M and John Boyega Just Dropped a Sustainable Menswear Collaboration|A Recap of the EBONY ‘Power Talks’ Series|RZA Talks Wu-Tang: ‘An American Saga’ and Season 2 Finale|Cop This Look: 4 Bad and Boujee 90s Sitcom Costumes to Rock This Halloween|Cantu Beauty Partners With the United Negro College Fund to Invest in Nontraditional Students at HBCUs|Ugandan President Calls Deadly Bombing a ‘Terrorist Act’

Image: courtesy of H&M
Image: courtesy of H&M

Golden Globe winner John Boyega and H&M have recently released a sustainable menswear collection called Edition by John Boyega.

The collection features autumn’s key looks—fusing together workwear pieces with floral prints and tie-dye patterns—constructed from recycled, organic or innovative materials. The sustainable materials utilized to create the assortment included organic cotton, recycled cotton derived rom textile-production waste or post-consumer waste, a faux leather partly made from waste from the winemaking industry, recycled nylons and polyesters and viscose fibers from sustainable sources.

“I’m excited to collaborate with H&M on a collection that aligns my passions with purpose. Sustainability to me means thinking about longevity for the benefit of those coming after us. This collaboration has already birthed opportunities for fresh dynamic creatives. Two birds with one stone,” says the Star Wars actor.

“John Boyega is a brave leader of a generation that’s speaking up for change, believing there’s a better way to treat each other and the planet. H&M is proud to team up with John for Edition by John Boyega, a contemporary, more sustainable collection for men,” says Ross Lydon, Head of Menswear Design at H&M.

The collection can be purchased at hm.com and at selected H&M stores. 

Image: courtesy of H&M
Image: courtesy of H&M
H&M Knit Wool-blend Cardigan, $70, hm.com
H&M Ribbed Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater, $70, hm.com
H&M Cotton Twill Cargo Pants, $70, hm.com
H&M Jacquard-weave Lyocell Shirt, $40, hm.com
H&M Tie-dye Cotton Sweatshirt, $40, hm.com
