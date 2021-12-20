Huntsman Savile Row Teams Up With Morehouse College to Create A New Scholarship for Students

Morehouse College has partnered with Huntsman Savile Row to prepare enterprising business, mathematics, and computer science majors for success in their future careers. For over 170 years, Huntsman has created impeccable clothing for the most discerning clientele includeing nobility, royalty, statesmen, and high-profile personalities such as Andre Leon Talley, David Bowie, and Cedric the Entertainer. “We are delighted to partner with Morehouse College on the new Huntsman Scholarship, and applaud the talented young recipients,” said Pierre Lagrange, owner of Huntsman. “A well-tailored suit is about more than just a garment—it’s about empowerment, confidence, individuality, and what you feel capable of while wearing it. We hope to impart these notions to the Morehouse Men who are the future of tomorrow.”

The London and New York-based elite fashion house has also contributed a $100,000 gift to Morehouse to establish The Huntsman Savile Row Scholarship. The scholarship will provide financial support to rising Morehouse Men and will also give them access to signature professional development opportunities. Each recipient will receive a bespoke Huntsman suit to outfit them as they pursue excellence in graduate school and the workplace. “Huntsman suits showcase the individuality of their owners and can be passed down to future generations as a symbol of pride and promise”, Lagrange added. The scholars will also be mentored and coached by company executives where they are given insights into the luxury fashion and bespoke tailoring industry and discuss the shared ethos of Morehouse and Huntsman—a focus on excellence, integrity, leadership, and service.

To qualify for the Huntsman Savile Row Scholarship, rising Morehouse men must have at least a 3.25 GPA and have academic majors that fall within the Division of Business Administration and Economics (economics, finance, accounting, marketing, and management), the Division of Math and Computational Science (computer science), and the Division of Experiential Learning and Interdisciplinary Studies (software engineering). Huntsman scholars must also maintain 30-credit hours per academic year and meet GPA requirements to keep their scholarship awards.

Huntsman Savile Row is in invested in the program and is looking into ways to have it to continue to grow. “The partnership could expand to include internships for students and ‘Master Class’ lectures at Morehouse, among other opportunities,” said Monique Dozier, Vice President of the Office of Institutional Advancement.

Morehouse straight A-students Dawud Crayton, Yusuf Lewis, Cortney Mays, and Christian Porter are members of the inaugural class of Huntsman Scholars and are still reaping benefits from the scholarship even after they graduated last May. Fortunately, many new Huntsman Scholars will have the opportunity to follow in their footsteps for years to come.