In celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces from Caribbean-American designers—including, Haitian-American Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, Jamaican creative Edvin Thompson of Theophilio and, of course, our Bajan bae Rihanna and her lingerie line Savage x Fenty—for you to add to your closet.

Let us know what you plan on buying below.

Image: courtesy of Farfetch







Victor Glemaud Square-Neck Knitted Top, $173, farfetch.com



Image: courtesy of Brandon Blackwood





Brandon Blackwood Madison Bag, $275, brandonblackwood.com

Image: courtesy of Farfetch





Stella Jean Floral-Print Fitted Dress, $294, farfetch.com



Image: courtesy of Fe Noel







Fe Noel Bella Slip Dress, $739, fenoel.com

Image: courtesy of Ssense





Theophilio Multicolor polyester tank top, $138, ssense.com



Theophilio Multicolor polyester mini skirt, $217, ssense.com



Pyer Moss Glass Sandal, $850, pyermoss.com







Pyer Moss Glass Sandal, $850, pyermoss.com

Image: courtesy of Mateo New York







Mateo New York 14K Gold and Diamond Baroque Pearl Necklace, $675, mateonewyork.com



Image: courtesy of Muehleder







Muehleder Made You Look Dress, $325, muehleder.com