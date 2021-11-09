|Luxury Meets Shapewear When Fendi Teams Up With Skims|Hip Hop Caucus Launches Campaign to Get Black Voters Engaged Ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections|This Century Old, Black Woman-Led Bank May Change the Way You Think About Banking|EBONY Rundown: Gladys Knight’s Son Sentenced to Prison Over Restaurant Taxes, Kamala Harris Heads to Paris to Mend Fences, and More|PANGAIA’s Latest Denim Release Is a Custom Flex|Terrence ‘Astro’ Wilson, a Co-Founder of UB40, Passed Away at 64|Tom Ford Beauty Introduces Its Newest Soleil Neige Collection|The Connection of One Art Collector’s African Sculpture Collection to Blues Music|Missy Elliot to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame|Kenya’s Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir Win Top Prizes at New York City Marathon

Image: courtesy of Fendi


Kim Kardashian West and Fendi, under the direction of Fendi and Dior Men’s artistic director, Kim Jones have recently dropped a Fendi x Skims capsule collection that is sure to sell out soon. Inspired by Fendi’s 1979 collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the collaborative collection focuses on fit and form. It features flattering, form-fitting silhouettes emblazoned with the Fendi x Skims logo. “The innovation in fabrics and fit typical to SKIMS paired with the luxury and quality of Fendi may feel unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and goals are so closely aligned,” notes Kim Kardashian West. “It’s that tension that excites me.”

“The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” explains Jones. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. It was then that I thought: let’s do something together.”

“Both FENDI and SKIMS have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” reflects Kardashian West. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently, and challenge convention which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

Pieces range up to $4,200. The collection is available for purchase at us.fendiskims.com 

Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
Image: courtesy of Fendi x Skims
