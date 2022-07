Marvel Studios has just rolled out its legacy collection. Sold exclusively at Walmart, the jewelry line includes a claw necklace, ring and earrings as well as an assortment of baubles with the Black Panther logo. Prices range up to $30 and can be purchased at walmart.com

We’re going back to Motherland this November for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever so stock up, and check out the collection, below.

Image: courtesy of Marvel Studios.

