Naomi Campbell Honors André Leon Talley With Heartfelt Tribute

Superstar model Naomi Campbell penned an emotional tribute to her late friend and fashion icon André Leon Talley who passed away on Tuesday, People reports.

Campbell wrote a caption on her Instagram accompanied by photos with Talley that captured their friendship, “from flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm, to running around Moscow buying Russian dolls and typical Russian hats, to dancing around in my hotel room in Paris.”

“Words cannot describe what it feels like knowing you are no longer with us in the physical form, like everyone who loves you my heart skipped a beat,” her post began. “When I heard I reached out to @dvf who let me know you went peacefully without pain.”

Campbell also shared a memory from a trip she and Talley took to Nigeria in 2019.

“Everyone said you would cancel on me at the last minute and I refused to believe .. and there you came to Lagos with a wheelchair and all, and you embraced everyone and everyone embraced you,” she wrote. “You were animated, fun, and seeing all the young Nigerian creatives sitting at your feet taking notes with admiration, to going to church on Easter Sunday in Lagos of which you said coming to Africa was like an epiphany for you .. Seeing you so happy and in your zone is how I choose to remember you.”

She lauded Talley for being a part of her support system through all the highs and lows of the fashion world and in life.

“Your unconditional love and support has never wavered, from encouraging me to pick up the phone and calling Anna Wintour and asking for my first American Vogue cover September issue…” she continued, “to just sitting in bed ordering room service watching tv, you were Andre a ray of light-filled with laughter and positivity that played a huge impact of our everlasting family ship.”

In conclusion, Campbell took solace in knowing that Talley is now numbered amongst the ancestors.

“Andre is on his way to the other side and will drape you all in divine larger-than-life luxury. I love you always,” Campbell concluded. “REST EASY KING.”

As EBONY previously reported, Talley’s passing sent shockwaves throughout the fashion industry and beyond.

Since the announcement of his passing, tributes have poured in from across the globe in honor of the late fashion icon.