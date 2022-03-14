|Pyer Moss Drops an Exclusive Crewneck in Collaboration With The Met Store|Tommy Hilfiger Crowns Designer Clarence Ruth as the Winner of the New Legacy Challenge|An Instagram Influencer Is Suing the NYPD for $30 Million for Using Her Image on a ‘Wanted’ Poster|Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19|Police Officer Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant Will Not Face Charges|Jackson State University Partners With Six Alabama Community Colleges|Design Your Baby Nursery Using These Expert Tips from HGTV Host Breegan Jane|Woman of the Day: Karen Young Is Modernizing Shaving Tools and Shattering Beauty Standards|The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards|Editor’s Pick: This ‘Smart’ Water Bottle Will Ensure You Meet Your Hydration Goals

Pyer Moss Drops an Exclusive Crewneck in Collaboration With The Met Store

One of the crewneck sweaters available through Pyer Moss's collaboration with The Met Store. Image: Instagram/ @themetstore

Pyer Moss is always finding new and innovative ways to start conversations in the fashion world. Their newest collaborative piece is not different. The brand released an exclusive crewneck sweater that is being sold purely on the Met Store’s Instagram account. Founder Kerby Jean- Raymond describes the crewneck as an “art project” and “ a timely social experiment”. 

The Met Store provides collectables, souvenirs and other products made available through The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This limited-edition garment celebrates The Costume Institute’s two-part exhibition dedicated to American fashion. Part one, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, considers the modern sartorial vocabulary of the United States, emphasizing the expressive qualities of dress. Opening May 5, 2022 is part two of the exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, explores the development of fashion in the US as it relates to the complex and layered histories of the nation.

On the front of the sweatshirt is an embellishment that includes the Pyer Moss and The Met’s logo and on the back is a sequence of numbers representing common bullet calibers, evoking the suit—featuring a bulletproof-style vest—that Jean-Raymond wore to the 2021 Met Gala, and prompting a conversation about the prevalence of guns in America.

You can purchase the crewneck directly on the met store’s Instagram shop account for $325 in sizes xxs -xxl.  Take a look below before you buy:

