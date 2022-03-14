|Mike Mora, Husband of Singer Kelis, Has Passed Away After Battle With Stomach Cancer|Get It Girl: Saweetie and Champion Are Helping the Next Gen of Champs Come Into Their Flex|Questlove’s Recipe for His Favorite Wind-Down Cocktail|Jane Campion Slights Venus and Serena Williams, Then Apologizes|R&B Singer Timmy Thomas Passes Away at 77|Woman of the Day: Meet Precious Adams, The Award-Winning Ballerina Breaking Barriers|‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Star Gabrielle Union Shares the Keys to Successfully Blending Families|Pyer Moss Drops an Exclusive Crewneck Collaboration With The Met Store|Tommy Hilfiger Crowns Designer Clarence Ruth as the Winner of the New Legacy Challenge|An Instagram Influencer Is Suing the NYPD for $30 Million for Using Her Image on a ‘Wanted’ Poster

Pyer Moss Drops an Exclusive Crewneck Collaboration With The Met Store

One of the crewneck sweaters available through Pyer Moss's collaboration with The Met Store. Image: Instagram/ @themetstore
  • Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond has teamed up with The Met Store to customize a crewneck sweater for the culture.

Pyer Moss is always finding new and innovative ways to start conversations in the fashion world. The brand’s newest collaborative effort—an exclusive crewneck sweater—is being sold solely on the Met Store’s Instagram account. The Met Store provides collectables, souvenirs and other products made available through The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond describes the crewneck as “a timely social experiment”. 

The limited-edition garment celebrates The Costume Institute’s two-part exhibition dedicated to American fashion. The first part of the exhibit, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which was displayed last year, considers the modern sartorial vocabulary of the United States, emphasizing the expressive qualities of dress. On May 5th of this year, the second installment—In America: An Anthology of Fashion—will be exhibited. It explores the development of fashion in the U.S. as it relates to the complex and layered histories of the nation.

The sweater comes in two color ways, red or black, and its back is dotted with a sequence of numbers representing common bullet calibers, evoking the suit that the designer Jean-Raymond wore to the 2021 Met Gala. His suit, which featured a kevlar bulletproof-style vest, prompted conversations centering on the prevalence of guns in America.

Check out the piece below. You can cop the crewneck directly on The Met Instagram store account for $325. 

