Rapper Tierra Whack and Piercing Pagoda Just Launched a Capsule Jewelry Collection

Rapper, songwriter, and North Philadelphia native Tierra Whack has just been named creative director of Banter by Piercing Pagoda. The Grammy-nominated rapper is the jewelry brand’s first-ever creative director.

Whack worked with Malyia McNaughton, a member of the Black in Jewelry Coalition Board to create a 16-piece collection for her debut. The collection features an array of rings, bracelets, charms, and earrings 10k gold or gold-plated indicative of the rapper’s whimsical personality.

Known for her highly unique and creative approach to her music and style, the collection is inspired by Whack’s love for music, animals, and her unapologetic personality.In addition to creating the jewelry line, Whack documented her journey turning it into a content series showcasing the design process up until the launch.

The pieces in the line are .) and will be available online and at all 500+ Banter by Piercing Pagoda locations. Pricing range up to $1300 and can be purchased at banter.com.

Image: courtesy of Banter by Piercing Pagoda.



Image: courtesy of Banter by Piercing Pagoda.

Image: courtesy of Banter by Piercing Pagoda.



Image: courtesy of Banter by Piercing Pagoda



Banter Ear “Rings” Studs in Sterling Silver with 14K Gold Plate, $95, banter.com



Image: courtesy of Banter by Piercing Pagoda



Banter Music Note Bracelet in Sterling Silver with 14K Gold Plate, $250, banter.com

