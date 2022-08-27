Retailer Sherri McMullen Is Celebrating 15 Years in the Game With a Pop-Up Shop in Detroit

Sherri McMullen’s name has been ringing bells for the last 15 years. The West Coast retailer opened her iconic Oakland, California luxury fashion shop McMullen in 2007.

To help celebrate her 15 years in the business, McMullen commissioned an anniversary collection of exclusive pieces of jewelry, clothing and beauty by 15 of its coveted designers, including Lisa Foliwayo, who is exclusive to the store in the U.S.

Retailer Sherri McMullen at her namesake boutique. Image: courtesy of Lou Hansell.

In addition, this fall McMullen is opening a six-month pop-up shop in downtown Detroit at 1419 Woodward Avenue. The shop will open on September 16th and house coveted brands such as Christopher John Rogers, Proenza Schouler, Rachel Comey, Peter Do, Aisling Camps, Tracy Reese and Mara Hoffman.

“Sherri McMullen is a fashion pioneer, and we can’t wait to welcome this forward-thinking, women-owned concept to downtown Detroit,” said Ivy Greaner, COO of Bedrock, a retail estate developer who is partnering with McMullen on the pop-up. “This is such a pivotal time for retail in Detroit and McMullen not only brings a fresh designer offering, but they are also paving the way for up-and-coming brands to break through in the market.”

Adds the fashion designer Tracy Reese, a Detroit native, “I am so excited that McMullen has chosen to pop up in Detroit! Sherri McMullen is a retail maverick and a true merchant with an incredible eye for exciting, wearable fashion. Detroiters have been starved for just this type of immersive retail experience. Everyone who loves fashion will be beating down her door!”