We’re Here for It: Rihanna Flaunted Her Baby Bump at the Gucci Runway Show

On day 3 of Milan Fashion Week, Rih, our best friend in our head, showed up at the Gucci Fall-Winter 2022 runway show with her baby bump leading the way. Our girl could wear a white T-shirt and make it look revolutionary—but she definitely stepped out to the luxury Italian fashion show to turn heads with her latest “fiyah” fit. Accompanied by her beau, the “baby fawtha” rapper A$AP Rocky, Rih Rih has been making her way around the shows scorching trails. At Gucci, she wore a black lace-trimmed patent crop top (better to show off her burgeoning belly and baby-to-be), low-slung black trousers with a dragon print, and a purple furry chubby just casually draped around her arms, topped off with the pièce de résistance a chainmail headpiece—a cross between something worn by disco divas back in the 70s and the headgear favored by ancient Egyptian royals.

Check out Rihanna flexing her majestic maternal look, below.