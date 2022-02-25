|We’re Here for It: Rihanna Flaunted Her Baby Bump at the Gucci Runway Show|The Block Is Hot: London Fashion Week Street Style Edition|Questlove and Black Thought Slated to Executive Produce a New Documentary on James Brown|Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court|EBONY Rundown: Biden Addresses Russia’s Attack on Ukraine, Columbia Professor Suspended for Racist Tweet, and More|Three Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Found Guilty of Federal Charges in George Floyd’s Murder|Da Brat and Judy Dupart Tie the Knot|One Man’s Multifaceted Ode to Black Love Through the Beauty of Our Hair|Video Interview: Catwoman Zoë Kravitz Spills the Milk on ‘The Batman’|Cop This: Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga

We’re Here for It: Rihanna Flaunted Her Baby Bump at the Gucci Runway Show

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2022 Fall-Winter Gucci show. Image: Victor Boyko for Getty Images for Gucci.

On day 3 of Milan Fashion Week, Rih, our best friend in our head, showed up at the Gucci Fall-Winter 2022 runway show with her baby bump leading the way. Our girl could wear a white T-shirt and make it look revolutionary—but she definitely stepped out to the luxury Italian fashion show to turn heads with her latest “fiyah” fit. Accompanied by her beau, the “baby fawtha” rapper A$AP Rocky, Rih Rih has been making her way around the shows scorching trails. At Gucci, she wore a black lace-trimmed patent crop top (better to show off her burgeoning belly and baby-to-be), low-slung black trousers with a dragon print, and a purple furry chubby just casually draped around her arms, topped off with the pièce de résistance a chainmail headpiece—a cross between something worn by disco divas back in the 70s and the headgear favored by ancient Egyptian royals.

Check out Rihanna flexing her majestic maternal look, below.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Gucci Fall-Winter 2022 runway show. Image: Jacopo M. Raule for Getty Images for Gucci

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.