Serena Williams Jewelry Collaboration with Zales Is All About Self Love and Strength

Image: AELTC/FLORIAN EISELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Serena Williams is kicking her entrepreneurial pursuits into overdrive. The world-renowned tennis star announced a collaboration between Serena Williams Jewelry and Zales. Beginning August 24, the collection will be sold exclusively at Zales.

“I’m so excited to expand the success of Serena Williams Jewelry in collaboration with Zales,” Williams expressed in a press statement. “I’ve had a long relationship with Zales as a customer and have always admired their style and appreciated their reputation for quality and customer service. Introducing my collection to the Zales customer just makes so much sense and really is a dream come true.”

Serena Williams Jewelry is mobilized by the 23-time Grand Slam Champion’s mission to serve pieces that are bold while simultaneously embodying “self-love, strength, and resilience.” Zales will carry brand new designs from the collection in addition to “reimagined fan favorites.”

“We are extremely excited to work with Serena Williams. She’s truly an inspiration and an icon,” says Jamie Singleton, President of Kay, Zales, and Peoples in a press statement. “Each design embodies her striking yet playful style, and we are thrilled to bring Serena’s signature aesthetic to our customers, giving them another avenue to express themselves and connect with the energy that Serena emits.”

Serena Williams Jewelry includes rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets in both 10K gold and sterling silver. Prices range between $129 and $9,999.

Serena Williams Jewelry diamond “Queen” ring in 10K gold, $569, zales.com
Serena Williams Jewelry diamond “#believe” necklace in sterling silver, $379, zales.com

Serena Williams Jewelry diamond curve hoop earrings in 10K white gold, $1,629, zales.com
Serena Williams Jewelry diamond solitaire “Unstoppable” band in 10K gold, $739, zales.com

To preview more of the collection, visit www.zales.com.

