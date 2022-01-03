5 Day Planners to Keep You Organized

2022 is in full swing and it’s time to hit the ground running. It’s time to get our lives in order— and this is when a good planner comes in handy.

Planners allow for a visual representation of all that you need to accomplish to curate a successful day. Whether stored digitally on your phone or leather-bound, there’s something about writing things down that impacts our productivity. In the event that our phones glitch and do not alert us when needed and we end up missing our appointments, let’s return to keeping a manual planner as a backup. Whether you like the classic look or enjoy flipping floral adorned pages of a spiral book, there’s a planner available for everyone these days.

We’ve rounded up 5 sleek organizers to help take you through 2022.



Phenomenal Black Woman Collection for Melanin Queens Planner, $9, amazon.com

Papier Big Plans Planner, $27, papier.com





Smythson 2022 Soho Agenda, $275, smythson.com. Image: courtesy of Smythson



Willow Creek Press 2022 Weekly Planner, $16, target.com. Image: courtesy of Target