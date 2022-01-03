|5 Day Planners to Keep You Organized|Sudan’s Prime Minister Resigns Following Anti-Coup Protests|Louisiana Judge Resigns After Using Racist Language in Home Video|Antonio Brown ‘No Longer a Buc’ After Midgame Departure|Celebrating Hip Hop and the Legacy of ‘Video Music Box’ with Ralph McDaniels|Max Julien, Star of 1970’s Film ‘The Mack,’ Has Passed Away|Forest Whitaker Joins NBA Africa as Strategic Investor|New Year, New You: the Benefits of Botox and Fillers|22 Resolutions for 2022|7 Habits of Highly Successful Black People in 2022

5 Day Planners to Keep You Organized

Image: Martin-Dm for Getty Images

2022 is in full swing and it’s time to hit the ground running. It’s time to get our lives in order— and this is when a good planner comes in handy.

Planners allow for a visual representation of all that you need to accomplish to curate a successful day. Whether stored digitally on your phone or leather-bound, there’s something about writing things down that impacts our productivity. In the event that our phones glitch and do not alert us when needed and we end up missing our appointments, let’s return to keeping a manual planner as a backup. Whether you like the classic look or enjoy flipping floral adorned pages of a spiral book, there’s a planner available for everyone these days.

We’ve rounded up 5 sleek organizers to help take you through 2022.

Phenomenal Black Woman Collection for Melanin Queens Planner, $9, amazon.com
Papier Big Plans Planner, $27, papier.com


Smythson 2022 Soho Agenda, $275, smythson.com. Image: courtesy of Smythson
Willow Creek Press 2022 Weekly Planner, $16, target.com. Image: courtesy of Target


Artfan 2022 Weekly/Monthly Planner, $26, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon 

