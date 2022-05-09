|Keisha Lance Bottoms Reflects on Writing EBONY’s May Cover Story on Viola Davis|Try These Virtual Mental Health Platforms for On-Demand Support|Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University|An Anonymous Donor Paid Off $300K in Student Loan Debt for Wiley College’s Class of 2022|Telfar’s Sold-Out Duffle Bag Will Be Restocked This Friday—Get It While You Can|Ncuti Gatwa to Become the First Black Lead in ‘Doctor Who’|A Fan Reportedly Assaulted Chris Paul’s Family During Sunday’s Playoff Game|Johnnie A. Jones Sr., a Prominent Civil Rights Attorney and World War II Veteran, Passes Away at 102|Atlanta Honored Mary J. Blige With Her Own Day|This Black-Owned Brand’s All-Natural Pancake Mix Makes for Guilt-Free Brunching

Telfar’s Sold-Out Duffle Bag Will Be Restocked This Friday—Get It While You Can

telfar_bag
Image: courtesy of Telfar.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

In case you missed Telfar’s new duffle bag which sold out on the first day that it launched last week, the brand is restocking it this Friday, May 13th, at 12pm EST. After selling out within a few minutes when it was first showcased on Telfar TV, the brand has decided to make the bags available for purchase on its retail site, telfar.net.

Telfar’s sleek leather duffle is the perfect summer bag. The small and medium versions make for a great everyday tote, while the larger size is perfect to use as a gym bag or as weekend carryall for short trips.

Be sure to log on to the site at least 15 minutes early, so that you can have a chance to snag this season’s latest “it” bag. As with anything branded Telfar, it’s sure to be a hot commodity.

Image: courtesy of Telfar

Telfar Small Duffle Bag, $290, shop.telfar.net
Image: courtesy of Telfar

Telfar Medium Duffle Bag, $390, shop.telfar.net
Image: courtesy of Telfar

Telfar Large Duffle Bag, $490, shop.telfar.net
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.