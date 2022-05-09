Telfar’s Sold-Out Duffle Bag Will Be Restocked This Friday—Get It While You Can

In case you missed Telfar’s new duffle bag which sold out on the first day that it launched last week, the brand is restocking it this Friday, May 13th, at 12pm EST. After selling out within a few minutes when it was first showcased on Telfar TV, the brand has decided to make the bags available for purchase on its retail site, telfar.net.

Telfar’s sleek leather duffle is the perfect summer bag. The small and medium versions make for a great everyday tote, while the larger size is perfect to use as a gym bag or as weekend carryall for short trips.

Be sure to log on to the site at least 15 minutes early, so that you can have a chance to snag this season’s latest “it” bag. As with anything branded Telfar, it’s sure to be a hot commodity.

Image: courtesy of Telfar



Telfar Small Duffle Bag, $290, shop.telfar.net

Image: courtesy of Telfar



Telfar Medium Duffle Bag, $390, shop.telfar.net