Teyana Taylor’s Style Game Is Undeniably Fire

Teyana Taylor first popped onto our radar as a teen on an episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16, which highlighted her over-the-top birthday extravaganza. Over the years, we’ve watched as the multihyphenate entertainer’s style evolved from sexy tomboy looks to full-out fashion diva. Every event, occasion, and photo, you can count on her to consistently serve hot looks and give good face. Even her daughter Junie, has learned how to work the camera; her mini-me definitely knows her angles.

Trust, T never misses. She kills the game each and every time, whether she’s simply rocking a hoodie and sweats or a fierce leopard coat and leotard. She’s an underrated street style star and it’s time that we give her flowers for she is always holding it down.

Below, check out Teyana Taylor’s style throughout the years.

T in Paris at the Lanvin runway show in a patterned trench coat and thigh-high boots. Image: Pascal Le Segretain for Getty Images.

Haute style: Teyana in a leopard-print trench and leotard. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

Killer shades for a killer look. Image: Christian Vierig for GC Images.

Why not accessorize a biker look with a six-pack. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

Even when she’s dressed laid back, she’s serving a look. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Teyana in a stunning red coat and matching headgear. Image: Jacopo Raule for GC Images.

We call this outfit “when the body be bodying.” Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage for Getty Images.

Betty Page meets the Matrix. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for BET.