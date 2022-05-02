It’s the first Monday in May and not only does that mean that the rent is due but it also means that today is Met Gala Monday (and our fave celeb Regina King is hosting the event tonight). Before the gala takes place tonight, let’s take a look back at past red carpet moments from some of our favorite celebrities. Queen Rihanna has continuously slayed the red carpet, and we can’t wait to see what she and her baby bump are wearing this year. Zendaya never disappoints. And, we can always count on the Knowles sisters, Beyoncé and Solange, to come through and give us never-ending glam inspo.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Met Gala red carpet looks throughout the years.

Beyoncé at the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 4, 2015. Image: Andrew H. Walker for Getty Images.

Rihanna at the Costume Institute Gala on May 1, 2017. Image: Taylor Hill for Getty Images.

Janelle Monae at the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Costume Institute Gala on May 2, 2011. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images.

Venus Williams and André Leon Talley at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, on May 5, 2008. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Getty Images.

Diana Ross and her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Costume Institute Benefit Gala sponsored by Gucci on April 28, 2003. Image: Gucci for Getty Images.

Iman at the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images.

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith at the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala at on May 2, 2016. Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images.

Dapper Dan at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Benefit Camp: Notes On Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong’o at the Charles James: Beyond FashionCostume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images.

The late Virgil Abloh at 2021 Costume Institute Benefit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images.

Regina King at the 2021 Costume Institute Benefit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images.

Andre Benjamin at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, on May 5, 2008. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Getty Images

Zendaya at the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 4, 2015. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Beyoncé at the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011. Image:

Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images.

SZA at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. Image: Theo Wargo for Getty Images

Ciara at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala on May 6, 2019. Image:

Rabbani and Solimene Photography for Getty Images.

The Migos at the Costume Institute Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Image: Taylor Hill for Getty Images.

Rihanna at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 . Image: Theo Wargo for Getty Images

Serena Williams at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 . Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images for Getty Images.

Cardi B at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. Image: Noam Galai for Getty Images.

Nicki Minaj at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. Image: Theo Wargo for Getty Images.

Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019. Image: Karwai Tang for Getty Images.

Zoe Saldana at Costume Institute Gala on May 02, 2016. Image: Taylor Hill for Getty Images.

Solange Knowles at the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala on 02 May 2016. Image: Hubert Boesl/picture alliance for Getty Images).

Ashton Sanders at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Benefit Camp: Notes On Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images.

Anok Yai at the 2021 Met Gala benefit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage for Getty Images.

Alicia Keys attends the Costume Institute Benefit Gala sponsored by Gucci on April 28, 2003. Image: Gucci for Getty Images

Rihanna at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala on May 5, 2014. Image: Rabbani and Solimene Photography for Getty Images.

Joan Smalls at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Benefit Camp: Notes On Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images.

Alton Mason at the 2021 Costume Institute Benefit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images.

Li’l Kim attends the MET Costume Institute Gala celebrating Chanel on May 2, 2005. Image: Evan Agostini for Getty Images

Solange Knowles at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit onMay 5, 2015 in New York. Image: Afp Photo/ Timothy A. Clary for Getty Images.

Taraji P. Henson at the 2021 Costume Institute Benefit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images.

Zendaya at Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between Costume Institute Gala on May 1, 2017. Image: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic for Getty Images.

Rihanna at The Costume Institute: The Model As Muse with Marc Jacobs as Honorary Chair on May 4, 2009. Image: Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images.

Zendaya at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. Image: Noam Galai for Getty Images.

Nicki Minaj at the Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala 2017 on May 01, 2017. Image: Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency for Getty Images.

Rihanna at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museum’s exhibit China: Through the Looking Glass on May 4, 2015. Image: Afp Photo/ Timothy A. Clary for Getty Images.

Simone Biles at the 2021 Costume Institute Benefit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images.

Whoopi Goldberg at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity exhibition on May 3, 2010. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images.

Lil Nas X atThe 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images for Getty Images.