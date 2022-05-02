It’s the first Monday in May and not only does that mean that the rent is due but it also means that today is Met Gala Monday (and our fave celeb Regina King is hosting the event tonight). Before the gala takes place tonight, let’s take a look back at past red carpet moments from some of our favorite celebrities. Queen Rihanna has continuously slayed the red carpet, and we can’t wait to see what she and her baby bump are wearing this year. Zendaya never disappoints. And, we can always count on the Knowles sisters, Beyoncé and Solange, to come through and give us never-ending glam inspo.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best Met Gala red carpet looks throughout the years.