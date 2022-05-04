14 Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Mom

The gifts our mothers least expect are the ones they end up loving and using most. It’s helpful to listen to our parents when they speak about what they need during casual conversation so that when holidays roll around, we can offer thoughtful, useful gifts. Giving your loved ones practical gifts that make them happy is joyous for both the giver and the receiver. For example, when it comes to moms who like to burn, an Ayesha Curry cookbook paired with an air fryer is a duo that will save her time making dinner. And we all know that it’s probably time for your mom to get rid of that hairdryer she’s had since your freshman year of high school. So why not upgrade her with the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000?
Here, we’ve rounded up 14 gifts for every kind of mama.