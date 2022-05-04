14 Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Mom

The gifts our mothers least expect are the ones they end up loving and using most. It’s helpful to listen to our parents when they speak about what they need during casual conversation so that when holidays roll around, we can offer thoughtful, useful gifts. Giving your loved ones practical gifts that make them happy is joyous for both the giver and the receiver. For example, when it comes to moms who like to burn, an Ayesha Curry cookbook paired with an air fryer is a duo that will save her time making dinner. And we all know that it’s probably time for your mom to get rid of that hairdryer she’s had since your freshman year of high school. So why not upgrade her with the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000?

Here, we’ve rounded up 14 gifts for every kind of mama.



UrbanStems Double The Buttercream, $124, urbanstems.com

For the mom who appreciates a gorgeous bouquet.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000, $249, dermstore.com



It’s time for your mom to upgrade the blow dryer under the sink to something more up-to-date.

The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled Easy Recipes, $15, amazon.com



Ayesha Curry’s recipes will keep the family happy and full.

Voni Donna handbag, $70, shopvoni.com



For the mom who carries around a ton of stuff even though she doesn’t need half of it.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro, $799, apple.com



Since we’re upgrading some of mom’s electronics, let’s also update her iPad so that she can listen to those audiobooks she’s been talking about.



ROSE Ingleton MD Calming Hydration Booster Serum, $70, sephora.com



This serum will help keep mom’s skin hydrated as we move into warmer weather.



Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $110, nike.com



A fun pair of Air Force Ones are always needed in your closet. Your mom will appreciate them.



Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $500, dyson.com



The dogs your parent got when you moved away for college leave hair around the house and this Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pet Vacuum Cleaner will get rid of it swiftly.











Aldo Shoes Adwilaviel sandal, $60, aldoshoes.com



Your mom can throw these cute sandals on and run around the city comfortably.

Tom Ford 002, $135, juniperbooks.com



For moms who love fashion and coffee table books, this Tom Ford book is the perfect gift.

Gucci Petite Marmont canvas & leather continental wallet, $595, matchesfashion.com



For the moms who like nice things.

Kingston Goods Washed Cotton Percale Minimalist Bundle, $120, kingstongoods.com



A mother can never have too many sheet sets in her linen closet.



Ninja® Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer, $200, ninjakitchen.com



The best invention next to the oven: an air fryer. This will save your mom hours of cooking time.

