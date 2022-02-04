|The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies Rocking Colorful Fits|They Should’ve Known Better: Bath & Body Works Unveils a Black History Month Inspired Collection That Tried It|Buy This: 6 Pimple Patches That’ll Shrink Your Breakouts Overnight|Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson Expelled Over Fraud Conviction|Spike Lee to Direct New Colin Kaepernick Docuseries|Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Came Out With a Children’s Clothing Line|3 Indoor Winter Date Ideas That Will Not Disappoint|California Grapples With Giving Reparations to Its Black Residents|Billionaire Robert F. Smith’s Nonprofit Partners With Prudential to Assist HBCU Students|Buy This: 7 Fuzzy Bucket Hats to Channel Your Inner Aaliyah

The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies Rocking Colorful Fits

Image: Instagram/@theglamourblueprint

Back like we never left we’re here for another week of the Block Is Hot. This week’s best-dressed women rocked bright colors like its nobody’s business. Whomever said Black women can’t wear color was greatly mistaken. Check out journalist Sharron Clear in her blue and white leather and shearling coat and blue snakeskin trousers. Blogger Monroe Steele is posing for the camera wearing sporting a striking green and white form-fitting dress from designer Hanifa paired with white square toe sandals. 

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Arraya Hope

Sharron Clear

Ramona McDermott

Adewunmi Erhabor

Alicia

Damilola

Essy

Nichole Lynel

Monroe Steele

Pamela Mtanga

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.