The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies Rocking Colorful Fits

Back like we never left we’re here for another week of the Block Is Hot. This week’s best-dressed women rocked bright colors like its nobody’s business. Whomever said Black women can’t wear color was greatly mistaken. Check out journalist Sharron Clear in her blue and white leather and shearling coat and blue snakeskin trousers. Blogger Monroe Steele is posing for the camera wearing sporting a striking green and white form-fitting dress from designer Hanifa paired with white square toe sandals.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Arraya Hope

Sharron Clear

Ramona McDermott

Adewunmi Erhabor

Alicia

Damilola

Essy

Nichole Lynel

Monroe Steele

Pamela Mtanga