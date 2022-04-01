|A Preview of the 2022 Grammy Awards|Eddie Murphy in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic|The Block Is Hot: Men’s Graphic Tee Season|The Grounding of Black College Basketball Coaches Who Are Ready to Level Up|Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Break Silence on ‘Red Table Talk’|Banking While Black: A TikToker Claims She Was Racially Profiled at a Los Angeles Bank|Inside Celebrity Stylist Law Roach’s Whimsically Chic Los Angeles Home|The Trap Kitchen Duo Are Serving a New Book for Mac N Cheese Lovers|EBONY Rundown: Issa Rae Tackles Pregnancy Speculation, California Task Forces Sets Limits on Reparations Eligibility, and More|Woman to Woman: The Truth of Authenticity

The Block Is Hot: Men’s Graphic Tee Season

boy_in_nature
Image: Instagram/@darerule
Spring has sprung and it’s time to break out the concert and slogan T-shirts. You can never have enough graphic tee’s in your stash. The wardrobe staple can be worn with many different pieces in your closet. Pair the relaxed topper with denim or khakis for a laid back look; or dress it up, by layering it under a sleek suit for a more sophisticated air. Whether you like them form-fitting or oversized, there’s shirt out there to fit your style desire.

Check out our favorite looks from the gram this week and drop a comment below.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.


Jordan Clarksons

Brence Pernell

Darerule

Hollywood

Drok

Miguel

Michael

Josh Gordon

James Godfrey

