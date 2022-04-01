The Block Is Hot: Men’s Graphic Tee Season

Spring has sprung and it’s time to break out the concert and slogan T-shirts. You can never have enough graphic tee’s in your stash. The wardrobe staple can be worn with many different pieces in your closet. Pair the relaxed topper with denim or khakis for a laid back look; or dress it up, by layering it under a sleek suit for a more sophisticated air. Whether you like them form-fitting or oversized, there’s shirt out there to fit your style desire.

Check out our favorite looks from the gram this week and drop a comment below.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.



Jordan Clarksons

Brence Pernell

Darerule

Hollywood

Drok

Miguel

Michael

Josh Gordon

James Godfrey