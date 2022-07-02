|Denzel Washington to be Awarded Medal of Freedom, Clarence Thomas Makes False Claims Regarding COVID-19 Vaccines, And More|What’s So Special About ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’|Ohio Police Officers Placed On Leave After Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting of Jayland Walker|The Top 4th of July Sales to Shop This Weekend|Texas Board of Education Strikes Down Proposal to Rename Slavery ‘Involuntary Relocation’|Deepen Your Faith With These Daily Worship, Bible Study and Prayer Apps|R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch After Being Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison|NFL Partners With Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute to Increase Black Wealth|Career Platform Diverse Representation’s Black Entertainment Executives Pipeline Program Is Back for a Second Year|Vince Staples Lands Starring Role in Showtime’s ‘The Wood’

Image: Goodboy Picture Company for Getty Images
These past few summers we have been cooped up but now that most folks are vaxxed up it’s time to let the world know “we outside!”

Since you’ll be out about, you’ll want to look good for all of the peeps you haven’t seen in a while. An armoire full of cute summer fits and sandals is a must for your weekend brunch gabfests. A couple of slinky body-con dresses is needed for those nights you plan to hit the clubs and dance the night away with your beau or friends. Not to mention the sexy swimsuits and chic sunnies for lounging by the pool or for that tropical vacay that you’ll be taking this season with your besties that you need. Yes, you are going to need fits upon fits to properly flex! So take advantage of the 4th of July sales happening this weekend, and go ahead and buy that nice stash—at a discount, of course—to live your best life. 

Here’s a round-up of some of the best sales happening this weekend:

Mylo Swim 20% off, exclusions apply. The sale starts July 1st – July 4th. 

Avre is offering 30% off sitewide; promo code: SUMMER30. The sale began June 27th and will run through July 4th. 

Shoe Dazzle is offering 50% off sitewide. The sale will run from June 29th through July 4th.

Franco Sarto is offering 25% off sitewide, with exclusions; promo code: FRANCO4TH. The sale began June 27th and will run through July 5th. 

NTRL by Sabs is offering 20% off site-wide; promo code: JULY4NTRL2022. The sale began June 27 and will go through July 5th.

Australia Luxe Collective is offering buy 1, get 1 free. The sale began June 7th and will run through July 7th.

Just Fab is offering 50% off everything, the sale began June 29th and will run through July 23rd.

Kill Star 30% off sitewide, new and clearance merchandise included, starting July 1st – July 5th.

Otra Eyewear is offering 20% off sitewide. The sale began June 24th and will run through July 5th.

What Waist is offering 40% off sitewide, starting July 4th. 

Amyo is offering 15% off sitewide; promo code: HAPPYFOURTH. The sale will run from July 1st – July 4th. 

Arch is offering 15% off sitewise, promo code: JULY. The sale runs from July 1st – July 4th.

Behno is offering 10% off sitewide promo code: FORYOU10. The sale began June 29th and will run until July 5th.

Bluebella is offering up to 50% off sale items. The sale began on June 16th and will run until July 7th.

Giant Vintage is offering 40% off all sunglasses promo code: FIREWORKS, starting July 2nd-July 4th.

