|Cop the Tiffany & Co. Limited Edition Basketball During NBA All-Star Weekend|EBONY Rundown: Zimmerman’s Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Parents Dismissed, Serena and Venus Williams’ Nephew Passes Away, and More|Relight Your Fire: 4 Tips for Keeping Your Relationship Hot|Moving Black Legacy Forward: The Legacy of Soul Food|Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out Olympics Committee in Regards to Russian Athlete Kamila Valieva|Megan Thee Stallion Launches a Charitable Foundation in Honor of Her Late Parents|Simone Biles and Longtime Boyfriend NFL Player Jonathan Owens Are Engaged|Nigerian-British Besties Take Center Stage in Nikki May’s Tantalizing Novel ‘Wahala’|University of Alabama Names Hall After First Black Student, Replacing Ku Klux Klan Leader’s Name|Mayor Eric Adams Swears in Eddie Gibbs, a Former Convict, to New York State Legislature

Cop the Tiffany & Co. Limited Edition Basketball During NBA All-Star Weekend

Tiffany & co basketball
Image: courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. is ready to play ball! The brand is back with another collab with fine artist Daniel Arsham, and their drop—a basketball dipped in the company’s signature blue hue—is a fitting tribute to this year’s NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Sporting goods manufacturer Wilson partnered with Tiffany & Co. and Arsham (who is also the creative director of the Cleveland Cavaliers) to produce the limited edition collectible. And it’s magnificent—in addition to being colored the signature Tiffany blue, it features an embossed pattern with Arsham Studio’s signature A monogram and the Cavaliers’ C insignia.

During the weekend, folks can snag the exclusive balls, which retail for $575 each, at the Tiffany & Co. and Cleveland Cavaliers’ pop-up. Located at the May in downtown Cleveland, the shop will feature a half court, where after shooting hoops, visitors can also view the brand’s Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, which the Cavaliers won during the 2016 NBA Finals. Since 1977, the iconic jewelry retailer has created this sterling silver and 24-karat gold vermeil masterpiece, as well as other celebrated basketball awards such as the WNBA Championship Trophy and the NBA Finals MVP Bill Russell Trophy. 

The Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio Half Court pop-up hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 18 and 19 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 20.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.