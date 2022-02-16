Cop the Tiffany & Co. Limited Edition Basketball During NBA All-Star Weekend

Tiffany & Co. is ready to play ball! The brand is back with another collab with fine artist Daniel Arsham, and their drop—a basketball dipped in the company’s signature blue hue—is a fitting tribute to this year’s NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Sporting goods manufacturer Wilson partnered with Tiffany & Co. and Arsham (who is also the creative director of the Cleveland Cavaliers) to produce the limited edition collectible. And it’s magnificent—in addition to being colored the signature Tiffany blue, it features an embossed pattern with Arsham Studio’s signature A monogram and the Cavaliers’ C insignia.

During the weekend, folks can snag the exclusive balls, which retail for $575 each, at the Tiffany & Co. and Cleveland Cavaliers’ pop-up. Located at the May in downtown Cleveland, the shop will feature a half court, where after shooting hoops, visitors can also view the brand’s Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, which the Cavaliers won during the 2016 NBA Finals. Since 1977, the iconic jewelry retailer has created this sterling silver and 24-karat gold vermeil masterpiece, as well as other celebrated basketball awards such as the WNBA Championship Trophy and the NBA Finals MVP Bill Russell Trophy.

The Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio Half Court pop-up hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 18 and 19 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 20.