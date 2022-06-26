Watch FAMU’s Marching Band and Kendrick Lamar Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023 Runway Show

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is currently trending all over social media after its explosive performance during the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 men’s runway show in Paris. The band was joined by rapper Kendrick Lamar, who wore a metallic silver crown on his head with an oversized grey Louis Vuitton suit, and performed “Rich Spirit” and “Savior” from his recently released album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh.

To peep the band in all their full glory at the LV show and to catch Lamar’s spit and flow, check out the videos below. Catch all the vibes as if you were there.

The FAMU marching band doing their thang at Louis Vuitton!

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 Runway show.