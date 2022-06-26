|Chef Adrienne Cheatham Shares After-Church Comfort Recipes In Her New Cookbook “Sunday Best”|Supreme Court’s Abortion Rights Decision Demonstrates a Duplicitous Nature Fueled by Power|2022 NBA Draft: Meet the New Rising Stars of the NBA|12 Stellar Outfits From the 2022 NBA Draft|Watch FAMU’s Marching Band and Kendrick Lamar Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023 Runway Show|Culture Creators 6th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch Celebrates Black Leaders Across the Entertainment Industry|Off-White Teams Up With MLB and New Era on a Capsule Collection|Theophilio Designer Edvin Thompson Shares What Pride Month Means to Him|Malika Andrews Becomes the First Woman to Host the NBA Draft|Meta Unveils New ‘PRIDE Unbound’ Culture Series Experience

Image: Kristy Sparow for Getty Images
Florida A&M University (FAMU) is currently trending all over social media after its explosive performance during the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 men’s runway show in Paris. The band was joined by rapper Kendrick Lamar, who wore a metallic silver crown on his head with an oversized grey Louis Vuitton suit, and performed “Rich Spirit” and “Savior” from his recently released album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh.

To peep the band in all their full glory at the LV show and to catch Lamar’s spit and flow, check out the videos below. Catch all the vibes as if you were there.

The FAMU marching band doing their thang at Louis Vuitton!

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 Runway show.

