We’re Donning Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Latest Collection as We’re Vibing to Her ‘Renaissance’

Image: courtesy of Adidas x Ivy Park.
Beyoncé‘s highly anticipated album Renaissance officially dropped today, and we are buzzing and bopping to to the tunes with the rest of the Beyhive. It’s only befitting then as we immerse in all things Bey today that we drip ourselves in her latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection called “Ivytopia.”

In her latest Ivy Park collection, the “I’m That Girl” singer made sure to include matching outfits for you to flex with your mini me as Yoncé’s been known to do with her photogenic brood. And because she knows “we outside,” she also threw in dazzling colorways and prints—quartz, pyrite, lapis lazuli, hawk’s eye, and jasper, crystal and floral—sexy swimwear and athletics fits for us to flaunt.  Prices for men’s, women’s, and kids range from $30 – $120. Go cop a few pieces at Adidas.com before it’s all gone. 

Image: courtesy of Adidas x Ivy Park

Adidas x Ivy Park One-piece Cutout Swimsuit, $85, adidas.com
Image: courtesy of Adidas x Ivy Park

Adidas x Ivy Park Mesh Tank Top (All Gender), $65, adidas.com
Image: courtesy of Adidas x Ivy Park

Adidas x Ivy Park Skirt, $85, adidas.com
Image: courtesy of Adidas x Ivy Park

Adidas x Ivy Park Swim Shorts, $55, adidas.com
Image: courtesy of Adidas x Ivy Park

Adidas x Ivy Park Stan Smith Shoes, $110, adidas.com
