Fear of God Essentials Just Unveiled a New Collection Just in Time for Spring

Get ready to drape in a new set of drip. Fear of God Essentials’s new collection drops just as the weather is starting to warm up again. With this new release, designer Jerry Lorenzo debuts women’s offerings alongside a new men’s and kids’ line, rendered in new proportions and elevated textures.

The 50 piece collection of sportswear basics—from hoodies and T-shirts to sweatpants—in cable knits, modern cotton blends, french terry, and jersey fabrics come in understated hues with minimal branding. Kids’ sizes range from 2/3 – 14/16, and women’s XXS-XXL. Go ahead and cop a few pieces at fearofgod.com.

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.