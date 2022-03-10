|Fear of God Essentials Just Unveiled a New Collection Just in Time for Spring|Cynthia Bailey Spreads Awareness About Treating Uterine Fibroids|Actress Danielle Brooks Discusses Her New Show ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘The Color Purple’ and Stepping Into Her Gifts|Johnny Grier, the NFL’s First Black Referee, Passes Away at 74|Cop This Today: Gap x Dapper Dan Hoodie|Woman of the Day: Best-Selling Author Ayana Gray Is Bringing African Mythology to a Worldwide Audience|District Judge Rick Lawrence Set to Become the First Black Justice on Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court|Women of the White House: Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge|Travis Scott Launches New Community-Focused Philanthropic Initiatives|MJ Rodriguez Named One of TIME’s Women of the Year

Fear of God Essentials Just Unveiled a New Collection Just in Time for Spring

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.

Get ready to drape in a new set of drip. Fear of God Essentials’s new collection drops just as the weather is starting to warm up again. With this new release, designer Jerry Lorenzo debuts women’s offerings alongside a new men’s and kids’ line, rendered in new proportions and elevated textures.

The 50 piece collection of sportswear basics—from hoodies and T-shirts to sweatpants—in cable knits, modern cotton blends, french terry, and jersey fabrics come in understated hues with minimal branding. Kids’ sizes range from 2/3 – 14/16, and women’s XXS-XXL. Go ahead and cop a few pieces at fearofgod.com.

Image: courtesy of Fear of God.
Image: courtesy of Fear of God.
Image: courtesy of Fear of God.
Image: courtesy of Fear of God.
Image: courtesy of Fear of God.
Image: courtesy of Fear of God.
Image: courtesy of Fear of God.
Image: courtesy of Fear of God.
Image: courtesy of Fear of God.

