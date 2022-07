Vacation mode is in full swing. Many of us have already booked vacays with friends, family or even a lover. If the destination is tropical, you want to be sure to pack clothing that is airy in weight so you won’t be too hot and stylish enough to flex on the ‘gram or TikTok. (Tip: Fabrics in linen and lightweight cotton are sure to be your best friends.)

Below, we’ve rounded everything from chic sunhats to sexy swimsuit—not to mention SPF—for your sunny destination.

For Her

Image: courtesy of Venus.



Venus Exotic Blouson Maxi, $59, venus.com

Image: courtesy of Muehleder.



Muehleder Boni Bikini Top, $125, muehleder.com

Image: courtesy of Muehleder.



Muehleder Boni Bikini Bottom, $125, muehleder.com

Image: courtesy of Etsy.



Bowspeaks Oversized Sun Hat, $49, etsy.com

Image: courtesy of Aldo.



Aldo Fringie Sandals, $60, aldoshoes.com

Image: courtesy of Ssense.



A.P.C. Beige medium zoe tote, $224, ssense.com

For Him

Image: courtesy of Mr. Porter.



Frescobol Carioca Thomas Camp-Collar Linen Shirt, $200, mrporter.com

Image: courtesy of Zara.



Zara Linen/Viscose Pants, $50, zara.com

Image: courtesy of Vilebrequin.



Vilebrequin Men Swim Trunks Te Mana o Te Moana, $285, vilebrequin.com

Image: courtesy of Banana Republic.



Banana Republic Classic Straw Fedora, $55, bananarepublic.gap.com

Image: courtesy of COS



COS Canvas crossbody bag, $69, cos.com

Image: courtesy of Boohoo Man.



Boohoo Man Moulded Chunky Slider, $12, boohoo.com

Sunscreen