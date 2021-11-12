Gabrielle Union and New York & Company Just Dropped a New Holiday Collection and We Love It

Our favorite ’90s BFF Gabrielle Union has just released another capsule collection with New York & Company, and it’s just in time for the holidays. When it comes to creating a lewk or picking the perfect gift for your girls, you don’t have to think twice. Just like her on-screen characters, Gabby’s got you covered.

With warm knits, luxuriously soft stretch fabrics, metallic lamés, cutting-edge cutouts, and dazzling sequins, the collection offers everything you’ll need for the season. Have a fancy party? Turn heads in a gorgeous blazer dress with feather details or a strapless sequined top jumpsuit. Special weekend brunch with the girls? Throw on a comfortably chic knit pants ensemble and go.

An array of glittery dresses, bold jumpsuits, beautiful tops, and a sharp blazer and shorts set round out the size-inclusive assortment. Prices range from $60 to $250, and the collection is available for purchase at nyandcompany.com.

Check out a few of the festive looks, modeled by Union, below.

Image: courtesy of New York & Company

