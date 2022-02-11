|The New Docuseries ‘March’ Amplifies the Legacy of HBCU Marching Band Culture|Gabrielle Union’s Latest New York & Company Collection Has Us Ready for Spring|Photo Essay: Remembering Whitney Houston|Watch: ‘Good Question’ Featuring our HBCU STEM Queens|Stitch Fix Picks 6 Black Designers for Its Elevate Program|Cop His Look: Singer Eric Bellinger’s 6 Grooming Must-Haves|Watch: Inside the HBCU STEM Print Issue with EBONY Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|A Guide to This Weekend’s Super Bowl LVI|What’s In My Bag: New York Fashion Week Edition|The Goddess of Mary J. Blige That Is in All of Us

Image: courtesy of New York & Company.

Spring is in the air, and actress Gabrielle Union and New York & Company are feeling it. They are back with another collab and it features the perfect pop of color.

This time, our favorite ’90s BFF is giving us a softer palette with pastel tones in bright yellows, mint, and earthy greens. The superchic collection includes strong pantsuits, striking two-piece sets, and sensual cutout dresses. It’s perfect timing, as many of us have started venturing out for life outside our homes. With these fits, you’ll be ready to go back into the office, meet friends for dinner, or enjoy a night out with that special someone. What’s more, each week throughout the month of February, the collection will drop new selections. Thanks for the abundance of choices, Gabby!

Prices for the Gabrielle Union x New York & Company Spring Collection range from $60 to $170. Items are available for purchase on nyandcompany.com.

Image: courtesy of New York & Company.
Image: courtesy of New York & Company.
Image: courtesy of New York & Company.

