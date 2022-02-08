|Garnerstyle’s Latest Plus-Size Fashion Collab Has Us Daydreaming of Luxe Tropical Vacations|NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Meets With Civil Rights Leaders Over ‘Rooney Rule’|Nike Chairman Larry Miller’s Memoir ‘Jump: From the Streets to the Boardroom’ Is a Lesson in Perseverance and Redemption|Sharon Chuter’s ‘Make It Black’ Campaign Continues to Redefine Beauty This Black History Month|This Black-Owned Startup Brings People Together Virtually With Wine|Supreme Court Overturns Order That Required Alabama to Redraw Congressional Map|Spotify Denounced Joe Rogan’s Use of the ‘N-Word’ but Will Not Censor Him|Kanye West Wants Us to Reimagine Black History Month With a New Name|Actress Ebonée Noel Spills About ‘The Kings of Napa’ and Wine in EBONY’s ‘Hidden Black History’ Instagram Series|Yo Gotti Covers Tuition for Clark Atlanta University Student

Garnerstyle’s Latest Plus-Size Fashion Collab Has Us Daydreaming of Luxe Tropical Vacations

Garnerstyle Fashion to Figure Resort Collection
Image: courtesy of Fashion to Figure.

Fashion influencer and CurvyCon founder Chastity Garner Valentine is back with another collab with the plus-size clothing site Fashion to Figure. The latest collection is an exercise in luxury-looking nothing for larger body types. The vibrantly-colored pieces include a sexy print romper, an elegant crochet ensemble, and sexy swimsuits are complement all skin tones and body shapes. Just one look and you’ll waste no time booking that much-need tropical vacation you’ve been dying to take. 

“My inspiration for this collection was the Black Girl Luxury movement but make it accessible,” said Valentine, whose website, garnestyle.com, gives fashion tips to the plus-size community. “I feel like designs that feel luxurious are still lacking in the plus-size space. The times we pamper ourselves the most are usually when we’re on vacation, so why not go one more step and look luxurious while spoiling yourself on vacation?”

Prices for the collection range from $37 to $120. The items, which come in sizes 12–28, are available at fashiontofigure.com

Image: courtesy of Fashion to Figure.

Garnerstyle x FTF Crochet Top, $37, and Crotchet Pants, $60, fashiontofigure.com
Image: courtesy of Fashion to Figure.

Garnerstyle x FTF Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $75, fashiontofigure.com
Image: courtesy of Fashion to Figure.

Garnerstyle x FTF Off-the-Shoulder Print Romper, $68, fashiontofigure.com
Image: courtesy of Fashion to Figure.

Garnerstyle x FTF Twist Front Crop Top, $45, and Tie Dye Maxi Skirt, $60,
fashiontofigure.com
Image: courtesy of Fashion to Figure.

Garnerstyle x FTF Side Tie One-Piece Swimsuit, $75, fashiontofigure.com

