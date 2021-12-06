Gender Fluid Clothing Brand K.NGSLEY Just Launched Their C1A1 Collection

K.NGSLEY—the fashion brand worn by Hollywood’s most fashionable names, such as Lil Nas X, Bretman Rock, Issa Rae, and Zaya Wade—recently launched C1A1, an expansive gender-fluid collection of ready-to-wear clothing, jewelry and footwear.

New York-based, Nigerian-American designer Kingsley Gbadegesin is aiming to redefine perceptions of the Black, queer, and femme body while creating a medium of direct support to communities in need. (We love a conscious fashion icon!) Earlier this year, Gbadegesin also launched 701, a jewelry collection within the K.NGSLEY line, that promotes sex positivity and arms youth in communities of color with the proper resources to take control of their sexual health.

One of our favorite pieces from the brand is its smart Ayan trouser—a mid-rise, straight-leg cotton faille trousers with seven-pocket styling. Additionally, the Clandestine boots are the label’s first foray into the footwear world and are just in time for the change in season. The ankle-high round toe matte leather boots are detailed with tonal wraparound lace-up closure at the heel and zip closure at the inner side.

The collection ranges up to $650 and can be bought at k.ngsley.com and select retail partners, including Nordstrom, Moda Operandi, Fred Segal, among others. Take a peek at looks from the collection, below.

