Get Coachella-Ready With These 8 Denim Shorts

Denim shorts are a no-brainer for festival season. The carefree, abbreviated bottoms can be styled in many different ways with a variety of tops and accessories. For many festival-goers, a tried-and-true look is topping it with a boho-style blouse or a tie-dye tee. For a Western vibe, try accessorizing your Daisy Dukes with a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and a close-fitting top. Or go army strong, with camo cut-offs, an oversized olive boyfriend shirt and combat boots. Whether you’re into a color-rinse, a high-rise fit, or details like drawstring, we found a denim version perfect for you.