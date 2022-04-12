|Legacy Leaders: NASCAR VP of Diversity & Inclusion, Brandon Thompson, Talks Career Entry Points for Black and Brown Communities|New York Lieutenant Governor Brian A. Benjamin Arrested in Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme|Teyana Taylor’s Style Game Is Undeniably Fire|Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Launch a Babycare Brand for Melanted Skin Tones|Get Coachella-Ready With These 8 Denim Shorts|Multiple People Shot in an NYC Subway Station by a Masked Gunman, Undetonated Devices Found|6 Simple Ways to Refresh Your Home for Spring From Interiors’ Expert Angela Belt|Jessica Williams Dishes on ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ and the Magic Skill She Would Love to Have|Watch: Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|EBONY Rundown: Snoop Dogg Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit, Kirk Franklin’s Son Arrested in LA, and More

beyonce_coachella
Beyonce. Image: Kevin Winter for Getty Images
  Cop a few new pairs of this festival essential.
Denim shorts are a no-brainer for festival season. The carefree, abbreviated bottoms can be styled in many different ways with a variety of tops and accessories. For many festival-goers, a tried-and-true look is topping it with a boho-style blouse or a tie-dye tee. For a Western vibe, try accessorizing your Daisy Dukes with a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and a close-fitting top. Or go army strong, with camo cut-offs, an oversized olive boyfriend shirt and combat boots. Whether you’re into a color-rinse, a high-rise fit, or details like drawstring, we found a denim version perfect for you.

Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Isabel Marant Etoile Frayed Denim Shorts, $330, net-a-porter.com
Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Re/Done 70s High-Rise Denim Shorts, $185, saksfifthavenue.com
Image: courtesy of L’agence.

L’agence Audrey Shorts, $255, lagence.com
Image: courtesy of Rag & Bone.

Rag & Bone Maya 6 Inch Shorts, $195, rag-bone.com
Image: courtesy of Gap.

Gap 4″ High Rise Denim Shorts, $39, gap.com 
Image: courtesy of Joe’s Jeans

Joe’s Jeans The Ozzie Shorts, $108, joesjeans.com
Image: courtesy of Hudson Jeans.

Hudson Jeans Lori High-Rise Shorts, $125, hudsonjeans.com 
Image: courtesy of American Eagle.

American Eagle AE Denim Mom Shorts, $45, ae.com
