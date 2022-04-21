Get It While It’s Hot: Pyer Moss Just Got Into the Women’s Handbag and Shoe Game

Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, one of the hottest and most talked-about Black fashion designers out right now is branching out into handbags and women’s footwear.

Raymond and the brand took a break from the public eye for a while to refocus their design and production process. By partnering with artisanal factories in Milan that produce for multiple heritage brands, the label has been able to become more intentional with what the company creates while eliminating waste.

The new, whimsical handbags come in a variety of designs (some literally in the shape of hands), colorways and sizes. Retail starts at $495 and can run as high as $1,800. As for the footwear, think sexy, strappy sandals and colorful, chic slides, with pricing running from $800 to $1400. You can cop the collections, beginning this morning, at pyermoss.com.

If you’re in Brooklyn or Miami, you can also peep the brand’s billboard and plastering of postings in celebration of its new women’s accessories launch. The campaign was shot by photographer Shikeith and styled by Dara Allen.

Image: courtesy of Shikeith for Pyer Moss.

Image: courtesy of Shikeith for Pyer Moss.

Image: courtesy of Shikeith for Pyer Moss.

Image: courtesy of Shikeith for Pyer Moss.