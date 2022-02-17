|Get Ready With Me: Quincy for Coach’s Fall 2022 Runway Show|Fayetteville State University Cancels Classes and Locks Down Following Bomb Threat|Gucci’s Latest Collection Has Us Ready for a Tropical Escape|Valerie Boyd, Acclaimed Biographer of Zora Neale Hurston, Passes Away at 58|Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to Defend NFL in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit|‘Lady Sings the Blues’ Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With Special Theater Screenings|Minority Business Developer Jetheda Hernandez Shares How to Succeed as a Female Entrepreneur|EBONY Rundown: Trey Songz Sued for $20M by Sexual Assault Accuser, Coachella Ditches COVID Protocol, and More|5 Belated V-Day Gifts I’m Buying Myself Just Because|Sports Op-Ed: The IOC Is a Joke

Get Ready With Me: Quincy for Coach’s Fall 2022 Runway Show

Image: Sam Keeler for Coach

The singer, actor, and model Quincy Brown—offspring of the late Kim Porter and R&B crooner Al B. Sure (with a bonus dad in P. Diddy)—let us accompany him as he got ready for the Coach Fall 2022 runway show at the Sixty LES in downtown Manhattan. He’s been attending the in-person Coach shows for the last four seasons.

One of our first introductions to Quincy was at his extravagant, star-studded 16th birthday that aired on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16. Named after his godfather Quincy Jones, the New York native made his acting debut in the 2012 film We the Party and popped up as Jaleel in the 2015 seminal hip hop film Dope. He followed it with a feature turn as Derek Jones in Star, the Lee Daniels TV drama vehicle. Most recently you can catch him in a recurring role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Having a model for a mother and a bonus father who has a popular clothing line means you’ll no doubt be exposed to the fashion industry. Quincy modeled in Sean John campaigns alongside his brothers in the brand’s early days. He also strutted down the runway in Naomi Campbell’s Ebola awareness in 2015. In 2020, he became the brand ambassador for Coach New York watches and was a part of a fashion campaign for the Coach and Bape collaboration. As Quincy would say, he ain’t new to this game.

“Being able to mix pieces with leathers is a fashion special move. Comfortable is key for me. My final look has to not only look right but feel right,” says Quincy on his settled upon look for the day. Below, check out the slick fit that he wore to the latest Coach runway show.

Image: Sam Keeler for Coach

“Hmmm… What do we have here…” 
Image: Sam Keeler for Coach

“A coat is a must. This outfit is gonna be tough!”
Image: Sam Keeler for Coach

“Leather is back!!!! :)”
Image: Sam Keeler for Coach
Image: Sam Keeler for Coach

“These colors are hitting—subtle but effective”
Image: Sam Keeler for Coach
Image: Sam Keeler for Coach

“And we’re off! Let’s go, Coach.”

