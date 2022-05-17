Get the Look: Doja Cat’s Skin Glow at the Billboard Music Awards

At this past weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, all eyes were on Doja Cat. The rapper and pop singer won awards for Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Album all while serving in a Schiaparelli dress and an otherworldly face beat by celebrity makeup artist Ernesto Casillas.

Castillas shared with us that the secret to Doja’s ethereal skin glow that evening was the lineup of skincare from The Ordinary that he used to prep her face. “Without a good skin foundation, you won’t be able to properly build the foundation,” quipped her makeup artist.

Below are the items that Castillas used on the multifaceted artist to get her skin to gleam.

Image: courtesy of The Ordinary



“I first cleansed Doja’s skin using the Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser. It’s great because it cleanses the skin without drying it out or clogging pores. It’s also perfect for using as a makeup remover.”



The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, $20, theordinary.com

Image: courtesy of The Ordinary



“I then flooded her skin with a combination of Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. Doja’s in makeup frequently for work, so I want to use products that will improve the quality of her complexion. Niacinamide is known to improve the appearance of skin by making it more even and smoother over time. ”



The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, $12, theordinary.com

Image: courtesy of The Ordinary



“I then applied hyaluronic acid because I wanted her skin to look hydrated and plump.”



The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $14, theordinary.com