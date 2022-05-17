Get the Look: Doja Cat’s Skin Glow at the Billboard Music Awards

At this past weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, all eyes were on Doja Cat. The rapper and pop singer won awards for Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Album all while serving in a Schiaparelli dress and an otherworldly face beat by celebrity makeup artist Ernesto Casillas.
Castillas shared with us that the secret to Doja’s ethereal skin glow that evening was the lineup of skincare from The Ordinary that he used to prep her face. “Without a good skin foundation, you won’t be able to properly build the foundation,” quipped her makeup artist.
Below are the items that Castillas used on the multifaceted artist to get her skin to gleam.