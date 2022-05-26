|Haitian Heritage Month: Chef Chris Viaud is Bringing Caribbean Cuisine to a New Audience|Lil Kim Is Coming Out With a Biopic and Memoir|Get to Know These Haitian Creatives Dominating the Fashion and Beauty Space|Kiki Layne Discusses New Film ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’|Charlamagne tha God and Charles Johnson IV Discuss the Impact of the Black Maternal Health Crisis on Fathers|Barbie Honors Laverne Cox With Her Own Doll|Jussie Smollett to Make Directorial Debut In ‘B-Boy Blues’|Tina Knowles-Lawson Discusses HIV Awareness and the ‘Me In You, You In Me’ Campaign|Release the Pressure, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and More Team Up to Encourage Black Women to Prioritize Self-Care and Heart Health|Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks Out for the First Time

Get to Know These Haitian Creatives Dominating the Fashion and Beauty Space

kerby_jean_raymond
Image: Instagram/@kerbito
As we’re ending out the month of May and welcoming in the summer, we can’t forget to show love to our beloved Haitians. In case you didn’t know, May is Haitian Heritage Month. If you’re wondering what Haitian Heritage Month is and why we celebrate it in May here’s a little breakdown for you. It’s a play on and an expansion of the yearly Haitian flag day that we celebrate on May 18th. The people of Haiti are strong and courageous so much so that they were the first Black republic to break free of the colonial rule of their white oppressors. The month is filled with important dates that carry a number of significant historical and cultural traditions like May 1st being labor and agricultural day, May 2nd being flower day, and May 17th being teachers day.  

To show our appreciation for the Haitian community, we’d like to shine a light on a few of the fashion and beauty key players who are of Haitian descent. Take a look below and get to know these key players.

Kerby Jean-Raymond

Image: courtesy of Kerby Jean-Raymond

Designer of Pyer Moss

Michelle Elie

Image: courtesy of Michelle Elie

Street Style Star, Avant Garde Creative and Accessory Designer of PRIM by Michelle Elie

Stella Jean

Image: courtesy of Stella Jean

Designer of Stella Jean

Victor Glemaud

Image: courtesy of Victor Glemaud

Designer of Victor Glemaud

Marielle Bobo

Image: courtesy of Marielle Bobo

EBONY Editor-in-Chief & Senior Vice President, Programming 

Rajni Lucienne Jacques

Image: courtesy of Rajni Lucienne Jacques

Snapchat Global Head of Fashion & Beauty 

Hassan Pierre

Image: courtesy of Hassan Pierre

Co-Founder & CEO of Maison de Mode

Simone Oliver

Image: courtesy of Simone Oliver

Global Editor in Chief of Refinery29

Azéde Jean-Pierre

Image: courtesy of Azéde Jean-Pierre

Designer of Azéde

Nicole Chapoteau

Image: courtesy of Nicole Chapoteau

Vanity Fair Fashion Director 

Sandrine Charles

Image: courtesy of Sandrine Charles

Founder + Owner of Fashion and Lifestyle consulting and public relations company Sandrine Charles Consulting; Black in Fashion Council Co-Founder.

Monique Péan

Image: courtesy of Monique Pean

Fine Jewelry Designer Monique Péan

Naomi Elizée

Image: courtesy of Naomi Elizee

Vogue Fashion Market Editor

Jenn Barthole

Image: courtesy of Jenn Barthole

EBONY Lifestyle Editor-at-Large 

Joane Amay

Image: courtesy of Joane Amay

EBONY Managing Editor

Antoine Grégory

Image: courtesy of Antoine Grégory

Black Fashion Fair Founder @blackfashionfair; Theophilio Brand Director 

Micaela Verrelien

Image: courtesy of Micaela Verrelien

Host of Macy’s  LIVE Beauty

Chevy Wolf

Image: courtesy of Chevy Wolf

Founder of The Last Wolves Public Relations Agency

Stephanie Casimir

Image: courtesy of Stephanie Casimir

Public Relations Professional
Image: courtesy of Claire Sulmers

CEO & Founder of Fashion Bomb Daily
