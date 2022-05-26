Get to Know These Haitian Creatives Dominating the Fashion and Beauty Space

As we’re ending out the month of May and welcoming in the summer, we can’t forget to show love to our beloved Haitians. In case you didn’t know, May is Haitian Heritage Month. If you’re wondering what Haitian Heritage Month is and why we celebrate it in May here’s a little breakdown for you. It’s a play on and an expansion of the yearly Haitian flag day that we celebrate on May 18th. The people of Haiti are strong and courageous so much so that they were the first Black republic to break free of the colonial rule of their white oppressors. The month is filled with important dates that carry a number of significant historical and cultural traditions like May 1st being labor and agricultural day, May 2nd being flower day, and May 17th being teachers day.

To show our appreciation for the Haitian community, we’d like to shine a light on a few of the fashion and beauty key players who are of Haitian descent. Take a look below and get to know these key players.

Image: courtesy of Kerby Jean-Raymond



Designer of Pyer Moss

Image: courtesy of Michelle Elie



Street Style Star, Avant Garde Creative and Accessory Designer of PRIM by Michelle Elie

Image: courtesy of Stella Jean



Designer of Stella Jean

Image: courtesy of Victor Glemaud



Designer of Victor Glemaud

Image: courtesy of Marielle Bobo



EBONY Editor-in-Chief & Senior Vice President, Programming

Image: courtesy of Rajni Lucienne Jacques



Snapchat Global Head of Fashion & Beauty

Image: courtesy of Hassan Pierre



Co-Founder & CEO of Maison de Mode

Image: courtesy of Simone Oliver



Global Editor in Chief of Refinery29

Image: courtesy of Azéde Jean-Pierre



Designer of Azéde

Image: courtesy of Nicole Chapoteau



Vanity Fair Fashion Director

Image: courtesy of Sandrine Charles



Founder + Owner of Fashion and Lifestyle consulting and public relations company Sandrine Charles Consulting; Black in Fashion Council Co-Founder.

Image: courtesy of Monique Pean



Fine Jewelry Designer Monique Péan

Image: courtesy of Naomi Elizee



Vogue Fashion Market Editor



Image: courtesy of Jenn Barthole



EBONY Lifestyle Editor-at-Large

Image: courtesy of Joane Amay



EBONY Managing Editor

Image: courtesy of Antoine Grégory



Black Fashion Fair Founder @blackfashionfair; Theophilio Brand Director

Image: courtesy of Micaela Verrelien



Host of Macy’s LIVE Beauty

Image: courtesy of Chevy Wolf



Founder of The Last Wolves Public Relations Agency

Image: courtesy of Stephanie Casimir



Public Relations Professional