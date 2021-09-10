Gucci and Azède Jean-Pierre Collaborate for Limited-Edition Collection

Haitian-American designer Azède Jean-Pierre has joined forces with Gucci for a limited-edition collaborative collection, Azède Powered by Gucci. The knitwear-focused collection, which will launch bi-coastally this month at Gucci’s Wooster St. store in NYC and Dover Street Market Los Angeles, is part of the fashion house’s continued efforts to support emerging designers.

“My perspective has been seamlessly met with a translation of what Gucci has re-emerged to symbolize for both a people and a generation that come together at such an intimate time —and at boldly reflective stages—of social identity and self discovery…for all of us. AJP, as my cult support has always known it, but made by Gucci. This one, is for all of us,” Jean-Pierre expressed in a media statement.

Produced in Italy, the collection includes a gender-neutral shirtdress, bodysuit, sculpted pants, and a coatigan.

To commemorate the limited-edition collection, Jean-Pierre connected with writer and director Ibra Ake to produce a short film that showcased the selection of pieces. The short story also features an original song by Wyclef Jean and choreography by Fatima Robinson.

Additionally, in honor of the the collaboration, Gucci will make a donation to CORE, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing “aid and recovery” to Haiti and other underserved areas. Specifically, the funds will be used toward relief work in Haiti in response to damage caused by the hurricane season.

The designer Azede Jean Pierre. mage: courtesy of BFA for Gucci

From left: The Studio Museum’s Thelma Golden, model and activist Bethann Hardison, and National Black Theater’s Sade Lythcott. Image: courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Image: courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Comedian and actress Ziwe Fumudoh. Image: courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Model Deon Hinton and social media influencer Parker Kit Hill. Image: courtesy of BFA for Gucci

From left: Ziwe Fumudoh, Wyclef Jean, Azéde Jean-Pierre, Ibra Ake, Claudinette Jean. Image: courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Cameron Williams and Sherri McMullen. Image: courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Model Jordun Love. Image: courtesy of BFA for Gucci