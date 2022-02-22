|Gucci Taps Snoop Dogg for Their Love Parade Campaign|Producer Tammy Williams is Bringing a New Film Studio to Atlanta|Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Passes Away at 27|Jamal Edwards, Groundbreaking Music Entrepreneur, Passes Away At 31|O.N.E. The Duo is Reclaiming Country-Americana Music in Their Own Way|Hulu and Twitter Spaces Have Extended Their Black History Conversation Series Past February|EBONY Rundown: Doctor Sues Chase Bank for Alleged Racial Discrimination, Fenty Beauty Headed to Ulta, and More|Plan for Romance With These 14 Bae-cation Destinations|Social Impact Streetwear Brand Humbl Hustlr Partners With Foot Locker for New Collection|Hidden Black History: 7 African Queens Who Have Made Their Mark

Gucci Taps Snoop Dogg for Their Love Parade Campaign

Image: courtesy of Gucci.

Gucci tapped one of our favorite West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg to star in the luxury Italian fashion house’s latest ad campaign “The Love Parade.” The popular entertainer and mogul recently acquired Death Row Records—his former label which launched his career in the 90s— from MNRK Music Group and has plans to turn it into an NFT label. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” said Snoop. 

Earlier this month, he also dropped his 19th studio album B.O.D.R, which stands for Born On Death Row.

Gucci debuted its “Love Parade” collection back in November, in which models sauntered around the streets of Hollywood in glam louche looks reminiscent of the 70s. “I thought about how my mother raised me as a devout worshipper of beauty. About the gift of dreaming, which I cannot go without. About the aura of cinema, which generates mythologies. This is why I chose Hollywood Boulevard”, said Gucci’s designer Alessandro Michele regarding his choice of venue location for unveiling the line. 

In the collection’s campaign, Snoop can be seen rocking a vibrant green double-breasted suit paired with a black cowboy hat, a velvet bordeaux bolo tie and amber-tinted shades.

Check out the stellar video below of Snoop and the rest of the double G gang.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.