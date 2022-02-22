Gucci Taps Snoop Dogg for Their Love Parade Campaign

Gucci tapped one of our favorite West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg to star in the luxury Italian fashion house’s latest ad campaign “The Love Parade.” The popular entertainer and mogul recently acquired Death Row Records—his former label which launched his career in the 90s— from MNRK Music Group and has plans to turn it into an NFT label. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” said Snoop.

Earlier this month, he also dropped his 19th studio album B.O.D.R, which stands for Born On Death Row.

Gucci debuted its “Love Parade” collection back in November, in which models sauntered around the streets of Hollywood in glam louche looks reminiscent of the 70s. “I thought about how my mother raised me as a devout worshipper of beauty. About the gift of dreaming, which I cannot go without. About the aura of cinema, which generates mythologies. This is why I chose Hollywood Boulevard”, said Gucci’s designer Alessandro Michele regarding his choice of venue location for unveiling the line.

In the collection’s campaign, Snoop can be seen rocking a vibrant green double-breasted suit paired with a black cowboy hat, a velvet bordeaux bolo tie and amber-tinted shades.

Check out the stellar video below of Snoop and the rest of the double G gang.