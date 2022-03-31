H.E.R. Just Launched a Loungewear Collection With Amazon

H.E.R., the Grammy award-winning artist, has joined forces with The Drop by Amazon on an elevated loungewear line. The collab consists of oversized swagged-out hoodies, cultural slogan T-shirts, and relaxed-fit sweatpants in black, sandstorm and fatigue green; and takes its inspiration from her Filipino background, Brooklyn, NY and the Bay area culture where she grew up.

“There are two places that really made me who I am—my hometown of Vallejo, California, and Brooklyn, New York where I’ve spent a lot of time. I’m also half Filipino, and I wanted to include something that represented my culture,” said the R&B star of her loungewear’s style influence. “These places all really contributed to my growth as an artist and as a woman, and it was important for me to represent all of them in my collection”

The Drop from Amazon Fashion is an engaging shopping experience that gives customers access to limited-edition collections and collaborations from influencers and brands from around the world, and is available exclusively for Amazon customers.

The collection is available on amazon.com, with pieces retailing up to $100.

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



H.E.R. x The Drop Merged Bridges Oversized Hoodie $65, amazon.com



H.E.R. x The Drop Brooklyn NY Sweatpant, $60, amazon.com



Image: courtesy of Amazon



H.E.R. x The Drop Rhythm Not The Blues Oversized T-shirt, $35, amazon.com



H.E.R. x The Drop Women’s 707 Sweat Short, $45, amazon.com



Image: courtesy of Amazon.



H.E.R. x The Drop Martini Bahala Ka Sa Buhay Mo Oversized Hoodie, $65, amazon.com