H.E.R. Is L’Oréal Paris’ New Global Brand Ambassador

Today, L’Oréal revealed that the award winning artist H.E.R. as the brand’s latest global ambassador and we’re here for it. The natural beauty with her luscious Rapunzel-like locks will be appearing in the brand’s new Dream Lengths Curls campaign. Among her favorite go-tos are L’Oréal’s new Micellar Shampoo, a gentle cleanser that doesn’t strip her strands, and the Leave-in Cream, which is enriched with with castor oil and hyaluronic acid and leaves her curls bouncy and supersoft.

“When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” the 24-year old singer-songwriter said in a statement. “So I am beyond happy to join L’Oréal Paris, and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this planet, with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.

“H.E.R. is one of the music world’s new superstars,” said Délphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris’ global brand president. “Her talent and her confidence make her an inspirational L’Oréal Paris spokesperson, speaking not only to young women, but to all women, to trust in the power of their worth.”

The R&B superstar, whose name is an acronym for Having Everything Revealed, joins a coterie of beauties, including Liya Kebede, Viola Davis, Camila Cabello, and Amber Heard, as the global beauty juggernaut’s most famous representatives.