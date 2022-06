In honor of the rapper Kanye West’s birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his iconic style moments. From his start in the public eye in 2004, he has displayed nothing but effortless style and impactful outfits that have inspired many. From his start as an in-demand music producer to legendary MC to fashion designer, we pay tribute to Ye.

Sitting front row at a Paris Fashion Week show in a tailored suit and box fresh trainers. Image: Michel Dufour/WireImage for Getty Images

Kanye West in a Ralph Lauren sweater. Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Getty Images.

Reigning in purple. Image: Kevin Winter for Getty Images

West in a striped preppy pullover on MTV’s “TRL” Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage for Getty Images

Flexing on the red carpet in a pink v-neck argyle with matching pastel pants. Image: KMazur/WireImage for Getty Images

Sporty meets tailored by way of a bomber jacket and glendplaid trousers. Images: Andrew H. Walker for Getty Images

The ranchero-styled scarf had a hold on us in the late 2000s. Image: Ben Rose/WireImage for Getty Images

Ye rocking a Canadian tuxedo on the American Idol stage. Image: M Becker/American Idol 2009/Getty Images for Fox

Channelling the “gloved” one in a glittery blazer. Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Getty Images

Mr. West in a white suit jacket. Image: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

This outfit just oozes machismo. Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Getty Images

Performing in a H&M x Versace jacket and leather pants at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Image: Jamie McCarthy for Getty Images

His neutral phase: a double-breasted camel coat over a white fit. Image: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic for Getty Images

The lumberjack look, the Kanye way. Image: TOE/Bauer-Griffin for Getty Images

Pairing a fur with a hoodie is the ultimate in high-low luxury. Image: Bobby Bank/WireImage for Getty Images