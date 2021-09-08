Harlem’s Fashion Row Kicks Off NYFW Celebrating Black Male Designers

Tuesday, Harlem’s Fashion Row, hosted HFR’s New York Fashion Week Style Awards, Runway Show and After-Party, which EBONY was a proud media sponsor. Embedded within the hybrid-virtual event were the 2021 Royal Icon Awards presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple and ICON360—HFR’s nonprofit organization—during which four emerging designers received 10,000 grants.

“Crown Royal Regal Apple and Harlem’s Fashion Row share the same charge to champion and uplift creators in multicultural communities,” said Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row in a press statement. “ICON360 was created specifically to fund designers of color who, with monetary support, can continue leading the revival of Black culture that is happening right now in places like Harlem and across the country.”

June79 designer Shawn Pean, TIER founders Nigeria Ealey, Esaïe Jean Simon, and Victor James, Johnathan Hayden, and Charles Harbison of Harbison Studios

—all Black male designers and brand creators—were among this year’s grant recipients. Their designs were also showcased during the runway show.

Image: Courtesy of Crown Royal

“Crown Royal Regal Apple, in partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row and ICON360, is continuing its mission to support artists and creators who, in fresh, new ways, are shaping culture,” expressed Nicola Heckles, Vice President at Crown Royal in a statement. “These grants not only celebrate each designer but also directly supports their work in a meaningful way, sharing our platform to support the visibility and successive sales of the designs they’ve shown tonight.”

Celebrating the 14th year of the annual Style Awards, HFR named Zerina Akers Stylist of the Year, Christopher John Rogers Designer of the Year, Carlos Nazario Editor of the Year, Liya Kebede received the Fashion Icon Award, and Freddie Leiba received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Highlights of the evening also included a sneaker cleaning booth, photo experience, and afterparty featuring deejays Kitty Ca$h and Cory Townes. Attendees included Anna Wintour, Michele Ghee, Bevy Smith, Jordan Alexander, and Emil Wilbekin.

From left: American Vogue’s Anna Wintour, HarlemFashion Row’s CEO Brandice Daniel, and Global Fashion Editor of i-D magazine, Carlos Nazario. Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

EBONY’s Michele Thornton Ghee (L) and Brandice Daniel. Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Image:Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images