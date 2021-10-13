|Howard University Students Stage Sit-In Over Housing Conditions and Board Representation|EBONY Exclusive: Ashanti Talks ‘Honey Girls’ and Pursuing Passions Outside of Music|HBCU Homecomings Bring Out the Best in Tailgate Fashions|Living in the Now: One Woman’s Inspiring Journey with Metastatic Breast Cancer|Kaepernick’s New Book Advocates for the End of Policing and Imprisonment|Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Make Inroads in Tech|Buy This: Joseph Cheatham’s Yasaf Lit Candles Are the Perfect Smell Good Accessory for Your Home|Raider’s Coach Jon Gruden’s Cultural Cluelessness Gets Him Axed—Who’s Next?|EBONY Rundown: Department of Education Announces Overhaul of Loan Forgiveness Program, La La Anthony Breaks Silence on Divorce, and More|Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After Racist, Homophobic, Misogynistic Emails Surface

HBCU Homecomings Bring Out the Best in Tailgate Fashions

Image: courtesy of Joshuaa Cole
Image: courtesy of Joshuaa Cole
  • Cookouts, dancing, fashion, family and friends are the perfect combination for a good homecoming.

HBCU homecoming games are a yearly happening where everybody shows up and shows out. The weekend can be categorized as a mini family reunion attended by current students. alumni and general fans. For many, it’s a celebration and gathering where you catch up with old friends and puff up in HBCU pride. It’s not uncommon to see packs of multi-generational families show up in full force and rep their respective Black colleges hard. We love hanging out with our frat brothers and sorors at the various parties, BBQs, and events that are going on.

HBCU students are widely known for dressing their butts off but during homecoming everyone comes extra-dressed to kill. Below, check out some of the tailgate fashions from over the years.

Image: courtesy of Joshuaa Cole
Image: courtesy of Reginald Morgan
Image: courtesy of Adore Knight
