HBCU Homecomings Bring Out the Best in Tailgate Fashions

HBCU homecoming games are a yearly happening where everybody shows up and shows out. The weekend can be categorized as a mini family reunion attended by current students. alumni and general fans. For many, it’s a celebration and gathering where you catch up with old friends and puff up in HBCU pride. It’s not uncommon to see packs of multi-generational families show up in full force and rep their respective Black colleges hard. We love hanging out with our frat brothers and sorors at the various parties, BBQs, and events that are going on.

HBCU students are widely known for dressing their butts off but during homecoming everyone comes extra-dressed to kill. Below, check out some of the tailgate fashions from over the years.

Image: courtesy of Joshuaa Cole

Image: courtesy of Reginald Morgan