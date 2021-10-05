|The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards|Bubba Wallace Makes History As the Second Black Driver Ever to Win a NASCAR Cup|Lifestyle Brand Dad No Kids Partners with Son of a Saint to Create a Better Future for Black Boys|Heron Preston Collaborated With Zellerfeld on a 3D Printed Sneaker|Lashana Lynch On Giving James Bond A Run For His Money In ‘No Time To Die’|Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, and Barry Jenkins to Be Honored at the Fourth Annual ‘Celebration of Black Cinema and Television’|Tesla Ordered to Pay $137 Million in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit|John Legend Launches HUMANLEVEL To Address Systemic Racism in Local Communities|Netflix Establishes a $5.4 Million Chadwick A. Boseman Scholarship at Howard University|Marian Croak and Patricia Bath Become the First Black Women to Be Inducted Into the National Inventors Hall of Fame

Heron Preston Collaborated With Zellerfeld on a 3D Printed Sneaker

Heron Preston x Zellerfeld
Heron Preston x Zellerfeld. Image: courtesy of Zellerfeld.

Heron Preston, the San Francisco-born and raised designer and creative director of his eponymous fashion label, has announced the beta launch of his new 3D-printed sneaker in collaboration with Zellerfeld, an emerging technology company. Named the Heron 01, the shoe will debut exclusively via a StockX Campaign for a Cause today.

Zellerfeld, the emerging technology company centered around 3D printing, is making its way into the luxury fashion world. Made in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the footwear were inspired by nature and devoid of traditional construction methods. The sneaker will initially be available via StockX Campaign for a Cause, where participants can enter a raffle by making a $10 donation to win. Proceeds will benefit Global March, a charity fighting child labor in supply chains. The winners will get exclusive access to Zellerfeld’s Beta Program. With the shoe’s single material method of creation with fully recyclable materials, the program will allow the worn shoes to be traded in, reprinted, and updated to a newer version after the beta, with all upcoming beta program members entitled to one free update in the future. 

The Heron01 sneakers come in grey, orange and black. They can be printed in standard sizes and are custom-fitted to any foot using an iPhone for a foot scan, for the best fit possible. The low ankle support makes it easy to put the shoe on and take it off. The chunky sole and threading elements reflect Preston’s signature workwear-related, fashion-forward style. What’s interesting about the shoe is there are no seams, stitching, glue, or other weak points; it is printed using varied internal structures that create new levels of fit, cushioning, and breathability.

“The HERON01 is just the beginning—with additive manufacturing, the potential is unlimited. I was able to design and print functional and evolving prototypes in hours. With traditional manufacturing, this would have taken months. I can’t wait to print more shoes and updates, says Preston.

The HERON01 is available today on www.stockx.com, in addition to a limited release planned on zellerfeld.com for beta testers where the footwear will be made for purchase.

The designer Heron Preston with the sneakers he produced in collaboration with Zellerfeld.
The Heron Preston x Zellerfeld HERNON01 sneakers.

