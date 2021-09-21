Harlem’s Fashion Row and Toyota Team Up for HBCU Fashion Summit

Last Friday, Harlem’s Fashion Row, Toyota, and The Dream Project hosted the 2021 HFR HBCU Fashion Summit—a virtual event created with the intention of educating current and future students at historically Black colleges regarding the various career paths that are available to them in the fashion industry.

The three-hour-long panel featured fireside chats by celebrity stylist Misa Hylton, mega-beauty influencer/editor Kahlana Barfield Brown, and editorial stylist/costume designer Shiona Turini. The event included segments such as Becoming a Designer 101, What’s Next After Graduation?, and All Things Youtube.

Further, three deserving students were each awarded $2,500 as part of the #HFRDriveDreams Community Grant, powered by Toyota & The Dream Project.

If you missed the HFR HBCU Fashion Summit last week, catch sum of its gem’s below.