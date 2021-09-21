|EBONY Rundown: The Fugees Reunite for Anniversary Tour, Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joining RHOA, and More|Harlem’s Fashion Row and Toyota Team Up for HBCU Fashion Summit|Malika Andrews to Host New ESPN Show ‘NBA Today’|Sara Dash, Co-Founder of the Legendary Singing Group LaBelle, Passes Away at 76|Department of Homeland Security to Investigate Accusations of Border Agents Beating Haitian Migrants|Emmy Winner Michaela Coel Implores Folks to Stay True To Themselves in Her New Book ‘Misfits: A Personal Manifesto’|Mastercard Donates $5M Grant to Morehouse, Spelman for Black Entrepreneurship Program|RuPaul Makes History With 11th Emmy Win|Debbie Allen Makes History As the First Black Woman to Receive the Governors Award|Comedian A.J. Johnson Passes Away at 56

Harlem’s Fashion Row and Toyota Team Up for HBCU Fashion Summit

Image: YouTube/Harlem Fashion Row

Last Friday, Harlem’s Fashion Row, Toyota, and The Dream Project hosted the 2021 HFR HBCU Fashion Summit—a virtual event created with the intention of educating current and future students at historically Black colleges regarding the various career paths that are available to them in the fashion industry.

The three-hour-long panel featured fireside chats by celebrity stylist Misa Hylton, mega-beauty influencer/editor Kahlana Barfield Brown, and editorial stylist/costume designer Shiona Turini. The event included segments such as  Becoming a Designer 101, What’s Next After Graduation?, and All Things Youtube.

Further, three deserving students were each awarded $2,500 as part of the #HFRDriveDreams Community Grant, powered by Toyota & The Dream Project.

If you missed the HFR HBCU Fashion Summit last week, catch sum of its gem’s below.

