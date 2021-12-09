Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Unisex Beanies That’ll Make Great Stocking Stuffers

We’re getting down to the wire as Christmas is quickly approaching. With two weeks left to grab those last-minute gifts for your loved ones, it’s time to get them practical gifts that’ll actually need, use—and hopefully, love.

Beanies are a great grab-and-go gift because they are something we all can—use no matter the color, fit, or pattern. They’re great for camouflaging your mane if you’re having a bad hair day. And, everyone needs to keep their head warm and snug during cold, frigid days.

Check out our round-up of 10 gender-neutral beanies that are practical yet chic.

Carhartt Cuffed Beanie, $17, carhartt.com. Image: courtesy of Carhartt





New Era Skully Cuff Beanie, $60, saksfifthavenue.com. Image: courtesy of New Era





Cos Folded Wool Beanie, $35, cosstores.com. Image: courtesy of COS





Opening Ceremony Box Logo Beanie, $170, openingceremony.com. Image: courtesy of Opening Ceremony





Telfar Embroidered Beanie, $55, telfar.net. Image: courtesy of Telfar





Moncler Rib-Knit Beanie, $350, moncler.com. Image: courtesy of Moncler





John Elliott Cashmere-blend Beanie, $178, johnelliott.com. Image: courtesy of John Elliott





Rick Owens Fogachine Hat, $295, rickowens.eu. Image: courtesy of Rick Owens





Acne Studios Face Logo Beanie, $180, acnestudios.com. Image: courtesy of Acne Studios



