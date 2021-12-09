Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Unisex Beanies That’ll Make Great Stocking Stuffers

We’re getting down to the wire as Christmas is quickly approaching. With two weeks left to grab those last-minute gifts for your loved ones, it’s time to get them practical gifts that’ll actually need, use—and hopefully, love.
Beanies are a great grab-and-go gift because they are something we all can—use no matter the color, fit, or pattern. They’re great for camouflaging your mane if you’re having a bad hair day. And, everyone needs to keep their head warm and snug during cold, frigid days.
Check out our round-up of 10 gender-neutral beanies that are practical yet chic.