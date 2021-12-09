|Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Unisex Beanies That’ll Make Great Stocking Stuffers|Valet Dummy Post Test|Barry Harris, an Acclaimed Jazz Pianist and Ambassador of Bebop, Passes Away at 91|Carrie Mae Weems Challenges the Political Status Quo With Latest Exhibition ‘The Shape of Things’|Letitia James Suspends Campaign for Governor of New York|Exclusive Interview: Uzo Aduba Delivers a Powerful Performance in National Champion$|Metta World Peace and Others Commemorate Riverside Hawks’ 60 Years of Service to Black Youth|Innovative Black Art Was in High Regard at Art Basel 2021|Video Interview: Tasha Smith on ‘BMF,’ ‘Our Kind of People,’ and Disrupting the Industry as a Black Female Director|The Life Story of Sidney Poitier Is Coming to Broadway

Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Unisex Beanies That’ll Make Great Stocking Stuffers

Image: courtesy of Jose Luis Pelaez Inc for Getty Images

We’re getting down to the wire as Christmas is quickly approaching. With two weeks left to grab those last-minute gifts for your loved ones, it’s time to get them practical gifts that’ll actually need, use—and hopefully, love.

Beanies are a great grab-and-go gift because they are something we all can—use no matter the color, fit, or pattern. They’re great for camouflaging your mane if you’re having a bad hair day. And, everyone needs to keep their head warm and snug during cold, frigid days.

Check out our round-up of 10 gender-neutral beanies that are practical yet chic.

Carhartt Cuffed Beanie, $17, carhartt.com. Image: courtesy of Carhartt

New Era Skully Cuff Beanie, $60, saksfifthavenue.com. Image: courtesy of New Era

Cos Folded Wool Beanie, $35, cosstores.com. Image: courtesy of COS

Opening Ceremony Box Logo Beanie, $170, openingceremony.com. Image: courtesy of Opening Ceremony

Telfar Embroidered Beanie, $55, telfar.net. Image: courtesy of Telfar

Moncler Rib-Knit Beanie, $350, moncler.com. Image: courtesy of Moncler

John Elliott Cashmere-blend Beanie, $178, johnelliott.com. Image: courtesy of John Elliott

Rick Owens Fogachine Hat, $295, rickowens.eu. Image: courtesy of Rick Owens

Acne Studios Face Logo Beanie, $180, acnestudios.com. Image: courtesy of Acne Studios

Stussy Crochet Checker Beanie, $40, stussy.com. Image: courtesy of Stussy

