Now is the time to show the lady in your life how much she means to you. If you haven’t caught on to the subtle hints she’s been dropping these past few weeks about the gift she desires, don’t panic; there’s still time to impress. We’ve curated an awesome list of items. From stylish outerwear and cool cozy robes to luxe accessories and fab apparel, we found a gift that’s guaranteed to please any woman, no matter her style.

Below are 16 gift ideas she’ll love.

Harbison Slip Dress, $695, harbison.studio



Kendra Duplantier Trousers, $475, kendraduplantier.com



Emrld Loungewear Set, $65, emrldclothing.com/shop



Madewell Double Gauze Cotton Robe, $43, madewell.com



Eberjey Print Pajamas Set, $120, net-a-porter.com



Apple Watch 7 Series, $399, apple.com



Homageyear Vegan Leather Handbag, $275, homageyear.com

Amina Muaddi Rain Python Print Boots, $1,316, farfetch.com

Jimmy Choo Stiletto Pumps, $650, us.jimmychoo.com



Arch NYC Furry Mules, $160, archnyc.co