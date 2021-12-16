|Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Hoodies to Buy for Bae Just So You Can Steal Them Back|O.J. Simpson Granted Early Parole Release|James Brown’s Estate Sold to Primary Wave Music for an Estimated $90 Million|Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent to Develop ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series|Black Community Leaders and Voting Rights Activists Push the White House for More Action|Kristen Hayden Is the First Black Woman to Win a National Diving Title|Miss USA Elle Smith Gives Us The Lowdown On Her Beauty Routine And Confidence-Boosting Tips|Holiday Gift Guide: Budget-Friendly Options for Nesting at Home|BET’s ‘Twenties’ Stars on Normalizing Black Queerness With Humor|Bell Hooks, Renowned Scholar, Author, and Feminist, Passes Away at 69

Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Hoodies to Buy for Bae Just So You Can Steal Them Back

Image: courtesy of Helmut Lang/Awet NYC/Marc Jacobs/APC

Yes, we know Christmas is next week, but it’s not too late to stock up on last minute gifts for that special guy in your life, especially if you like wearing his clothing. It’s no secret that each time you spend time over your bae’s house you snatch a clothing item of his—so why not buy him what you’d want to wear. Hoodies are a great item to give him because he can wear them pretty much anywhere (and so can you!). There’s something about throwing one on whether it’s to wear as an extra layer under a coat, to run around in while doing errands, or just to simply lounge in while you’re couch surfing.

Below, we’ve rounded up 6 stylish hoodies in varied colorways that you’ll both be proud to wear.

APC Hoodie, $245, apc-us.com
Awet NYC G.District Hoodie, $295, awetnyc.com  
Marc Jacobs Garfield Hoodie, $155, marcjacobs.com 
Fear of God Knit Hoodie, $1,100, fearofgod.com
Helmut Lang Distort Hoodie, $285, helmutlang.com
Honor the Gift Nomad Hoodie, $140, honorthegift.com 
