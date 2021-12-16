Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Hoodies to Buy for Bae Just So You Can Steal Them Back

Yes, we know Christmas is next week, but it’s not too late to stock up on last minute gifts for that special guy in your life, especially if you like wearing his clothing. It’s no secret that each time you spend time over your bae’s house you snatch a clothing item of his—so why not buy him what you’d want to wear. Hoodies are a great item to give him because he can wear them pretty much anywhere (and so can you!). There’s something about throwing one on whether it’s to wear as an extra layer under a coat, to run around in while doing errands, or just to simply lounge in while you’re couch surfing.

Below, we’ve rounded up 6 stylish hoodies in varied colorways that you’ll both be proud to wear.

Awet NYC G.District Hoodie, $295, awetnyc.com



Marc Jacobs Garfield Hoodie, $155, marcjacobs.com



Fear of God Knit Hoodie, $1,100, fearofgod.com



Helmut Lang Distort Hoodie, $285, helmutlang.com

