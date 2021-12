We’re 10 days away from Christmas and some of y’all (we’re not saying who) still have not done their shopping. Are you on the hunt for cheap but cute gifts for your loved ones who are still playing it cautious during the pandemic and don’t venture out much? Buy them stylish and useful gifts that won’t break the bank that they can use while they’re sheltering in place. Your friends and wallet will thank you.

Domoink Black Hair No. 2 Plate, $25, domoink.com



Longwin Hanging Wall Circle Mirror, $21, amazon.com

Tahari Marble Rainbow Bookend, $12, marshalls.com

Dash Express Egg Cooker, $20, williams-sonoma.com



West Elm Lacquered Modern Frames, $19, westelm.com

Anbanglin Mug Warmer, $25, amazon.com

Frux Home and Yard Silicone Oven Mitts , $15, amazon.com

CB2 Marta Juice Glasses, $10 9for set of 8), cb2.com