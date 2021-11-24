Holiday Guide: What to Gift the Kids and Teens in Your Life

Everyone knows the holiday season is all about bringing joy and happiness to kids. Sure we try to make it special for adults—and we succeed most times—but at the end of the day, this special time is all about the little ones.
Lately, my two and five-year-old kids are in full-blown holiday mood. Maybe it’s because we recently trekked to Sesame Place to see the Christmas celebration, or perhaps it’s because Amazon mailed its annual holiday gift guide and they highlighted every single item they adore. Whatever the reason, my kids are ready for Santa to gift them everything they desire, and I’m ready to gift them what they want and what they dont know they want. I’m all about thoughtful gifts that are functional and fun,
From your neighbor’s preteen to your teenaged babysitter and your cousin’s new baby, here’s a list of gifts that make every kid, at every age, feel special.