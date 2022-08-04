|U.S. Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox, NFL Appeals Player Deshaun Watson’s Suspension and More|‘Hrs & Hrs’ Singer Muni Long Shares Her 7 Beauty Must-Haves|HBCU-Inspired Dolls Hit Shelves at Target|Serena Williams Fronts New Cash App Campaign Promoting Financial Literacy|Four Officers Are Charged in the Shooting Death of Breonna Taylor|Four Black Culinary Creators Receive Grant to Support Their Businesses|Brittney Griner Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison|Netflix to Invest More in African Content and Filmmakers|50 Cent to Host Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Took Down El Chapo|Getty and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Acquire Johnson Publishing Photo Archives

‘Hrs & Hrs’ Singer Muni Long Shares Her 7 Beauty Must-Haves

muni-long-8422
The singer Muni Long. Image: courtesy of Def Jam.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Priscilla Renea Hairston, aka Muni Long, is getting her just desserts from the music industry. 

Following her debut album which was released in 2009, the Florida native and navy brat spent the next 10 years co-writing songs for some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Mariah Carey, Rihanna and Ariana Grande. She also received a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year for her work on Back of My Mind by EBONY’s June’s cover star H.E.R. in 2021.

That very same year, she reinvented herself as a front-room artist with her hit single “Hrs & Hrs,” which saw viral success on social platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Bigo.Live USA. The song reached the top 17 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and landed Long a record deal with Def Jam. She released her EP, Public Displays Of Affection, November of last year.

Taking the reins of loving and highlighting one’s own beauty is something she thinks everyone should embrace. Learning to care for herself was an empowering process, shared the “Baby Boo” singer. After getting a relaxer that caused her hair to fall out in the eighth grade, after her mother told her not to, she took charge of learning how to care for her natural hair. She even learned how to do weaves and braids, helping her channel her inner Beyoncé.

Here, Long shares her hair and beauty must-haves that have been holding her down. Get into them below.

Image: courtesy of VIP Hair Care

“These drops are essential to my haircare routine. They not only help protect my hair from damage but tit helps it grow—hence the name. You’re welcome!”

Greaux Healthy Hair Drops, $30, viphaircare.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon

“This the best product for laying your baby hairrrrs; plus, it smells good.”

Lotta Body Wrap Me Foaming Mousse, $4, amazon.com  
Image: courtesy of T3 Lucea

“The T3 Lucea is the best flat iron. It makes your hair sleek and shiny. It makes me feel so secure, like my wig.”

T3 Lucea 1 ½” Professional Straightening and Styling Iron, $190, t3micro.com
Image: courtesy of Target

“As someone who constantly has to be in glam for different things, I can’t go a day without the cleansing wipes. They make taking off makeup so easy and my skin feels super clean afterwards.”

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $7, target.com
Image: courtesy of Ulta 

“No ashy lips! Use this on bare lips to keep them moisturized or even over your lipstick for as a gloss.”

Aquaphor Lip Repair, $3, ulta.com
Image: courtesy of Sephora. 

“I take this with with me everywhere. It smells so good, like you’re always at the beach.”

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream,$48, sephora.com
Image: courtesy of Neiman Marcus.

I”t smells delicious! And the bottle is so pretty and pink it makes me happy.”

Delina Exclusif Eau de Parfum, $357, neimanmarcus.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.